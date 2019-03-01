Cancer Survivor Navi Indran Pillai’s Bridal Photo Shoot Goes Viral On Instagram

Nothing compares to the level of excitement, nervousness, and happiness that brides indulge in to plan their pre-wedding photoshoots, décor, food, and countless other things to make their dream wedding come true.

Among the many brides that we see on social media in their glamorous ensembles getting elaborate photoshoots done, Vashnavi Poovanedran, better known as Navi Indran Pillai on Instagram, has been garnering a lot of attention for celebrating her battle with cancer in the most beautiful way as a bride adorned not only in reds of silk, but also wearing her life-altering experiences in her red-letter posts. For Pillai, cancer was first diagnosed in her breast and it unexpectedly returned after five years spreading to the liver and backbone. However, she fought it again, enduring several chemotherapy sessions.

Pillai’s inspirational posts on Instagram empower many women out there with faith to continue the journey until the victory is assured.

Dressed in a maroon saree with henna on her hands, Navi, a Malaysian of Indian descent had her bridal photo shoot named ‘Bold Indian Bride’. Talking about cancer and shattering stereotypes, she wrote on Instagram, “Cancer treatments have given us a lot of limitations, robbed us of beauty and taken away our confidence. As little girls, we have always dreamt of what our big day will be like and how we would look like as a bride. But having cancer has stripped some of us from fulfilling these dreams. A lot of cancer survivors has postponed or even cancelled their big day.”

“For me, as a cancer survivor, I dreamt the day I marry the love of my life. Dreamt, what it is like to look like a bride, to feel like a bride. Having gone through cancer treatments (chemotherapy, etc.), losing my hair was by far the hardest thing I ever had to go through. I felt that I was not beautiful enough to be loved and was not beautiful enough to look or ever feel like a bride. Hair, it is our ‘crowning glory’ and having that taken away from you is devastating. But we choose to accept what we have, appreciate what we are and welcome what is coming.”

Speaking about his muse, photographer Celes Gerard wrote, “Navi Indran Pillai told me her idea was to portray herself as a bride but has got loads of complications to deal with, and this bride is going to be an example, that life still can go on if you put your heart to it. This bride made the whole concept effortless for me!”

As effects of chemotherapy can be debilitating with loss of hair, weakness, and mood swings, Navi has been a fighter throughout. Talking about the work that went into making her look she wrote, “The first challenge was to create & carve eyebrows on a canvas that have lost their own. I had to draw individual hair strokes to mimic the appearance of real brow hair & to ensure it didn’t look too fake. The next challenge was to choose and fix a headpiece, without a single hairpin involved. This wasn’t easy but I’m so glad we figured it out.”

Isn’t she beautiful? She is beautiful and brave.