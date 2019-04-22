Can You Truly Utilise Available Institutions If They’re Subconsciously Biased Against You: Lawyer Kruthika NS

The #MeToo Movement had taken the Indian internet by storm in October last year and continues to have a profound impact even now. The hashtag isn’t trending now but that movement gave voice to so many women trying to speak out and gave them a sense of community and not being alone in a society that wasn’t willing to even listen to them.

Earlier in February, two young women came up with a graphic series on the #MeToo Movement highlighting what society’s response was to it, because amongst all the support this movement received, there were also a lot of people dismissing the allegations the women made. Created by Bangalore-based 24-year-olds Kruthika NS, a lawyer, and Apoorva Karagappa, an engineer, this graphic series that was published by The Polis Project does not sugarcoat anything and portrays in vivid detail the double standards of people.

“I wanted to do this mainly because I was just on Twitter a lot around October when it started. And every other piece I saw was just about, I don’t want to say about Me Too, but it was more about questioning Me Too. So the point of the piece was just to bring out how hypocritical the listeners are,” says Kruthika. About her intent behind creating this series of graphic pictures, Kruthika goes on to add, “During the peak of the movement what the major responses and replies to the tweets, Instagram stories, and women who were speaking out were mainly just questioning them like ‘give me proof, why haven’t you spoken about it, it’s been 20 years, obviously nobody’s going to believe you, why would he do that he’s such a nice man’. So when society itself asks for proof and does not believe the only kind of proof they can give, then what is the point of even asking for it.”

There were, as expected, a lot of questions being asked but Kruthika says that there are different ways of asking a question and the ones being used were very aggressive and against the women. “The way people ask questions is because they’re part of a society where we think that it’s a woman’s fault for being too naive or too welcoming, so they start blaming the woman and that’s how their questioning also goes.”

#MeToo gave women a platform that ensured their stories would be heard and the sense of community encouraged them further despite the consequences they might have had to face. And as a society, we need to be actively changing our ways to make the environment more supportive for survivors, where they can freely talk about their experiences without being shamed for it. We need to also ensure complete transparency in our spaces, especially offices, and in the investigation process that follows.

“I was talking about this to a few designer and architect friends of mine and when we discussed it, it seemed very simple just to have glass walls everywhere instead of cement, and such design-oriented solutions make a workplace seem less daunting. So if you are aware of how women are a little bit more oppressed than men you should take these decisions if you want to be recruiting more women.”

She further goes on to say that the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) needs to be comprised of people who have been sensitized about these issues. “Legally speaking, I really think an ICC is something that a lot of organizations are considering as an item in a checklist to show their compliance with the law but to make it safe for women, they need to be mindful of who is being appointed as a member.”

Even after registering a complaint, the process doesn’t get easier for women. Ours is a society conditioned to always blame the victim, to put the responsibility on them rather than the harassers and the line of questioning reflects that as well. “The way the ICC is comprised is that you need to have two internal members, an external member, and a chairperson. This is the minimum and usually, the external member is from a social service background, so it’s a given that they know how women have to deal with certain traumatic incidents and will treat the matter with sensitivity. But we’re not really sure of who the internal members are so the cross-questioning that happens is probably from a person who has no idea how something like this feels and how to proceed. So they fall back on the societal default which is to question the women.

Secondly, there should be a committee for the district level. If a person does not want to go to the organizational ICC, in that case, the government can take proactive measures to have sensitization sessions, appoint people who are well versed in dealing with people who’ve undergone trauma.”

A lot of the times, people are reluctant to believe the woman due to their lack of clarity about the details of the incident. She mentions the case of Dr Christine Blasey Ford, where there were a few inconsistencies while she was testifying and that was one of the reasons why Brett Kavanaugh was declared fit for confirmation to the Supreme Court. But psychologists came forward to explain that traumatic memories are often unclear and incomplete. “This is where we need to ensure we’re not discounting their experience just because of memory lapse due to a defence mechanism. All of these things make it messier but we can be more sensitive,” adds Kruthika.

Kruthika being a lawyer herself gets a bit entangled in questions of justice and believing the accusers but also about how a due process needs to take place rather than calling out harassers on social media. In an interview with Polis Project, she says, “I think some of the first few discussions we have at law school is how the law does not necessarily mean justice. And this movement has shown us exactly this. The main argument against Raya’s list (a list containing the names of accused men) was that genuine complainants can always utilize institutions and procedures that are already available so the accused can present his case – the due process argument. As a lawyer, I agree that due process is extremely important. However, I also feel that due process can’t be viewed in isolation. We need to question if complainants have access to justice, to begin with. Can you truly utilize available institutions if they’re subconsciously biased against you? And that’s where it gets tricky.

When survivors raise arguments of inaccessibility of legal systems as a reason for resorting to other channels, it’s often countered by saying that they’re mixing issues, that two wrongs don’t make a right, and painted as though it’s the erosion of due process safeguards as we know it. But this is far from the truth. To elucidate, in an ideal scenario, the entire system would be completely free of biases. In such a situation, survivors would probably feel safer approaching the authorities because there’s no fear of the repercussions. Unfortunately, the scenario today is far from ideal. Whether it’s the legal system, the law, society’s perception of “victims”, or even professional circles, the treatment of survivors is accusatory; never empathetic.

So, calling for the accused “to be heard” is understandably necessary for equal treatment by the law. However, adding this element of equality to an already unequal, biased system doesn’t guarantee equal treatment. It only acts as a formality to affirm existing biases.”