Calling Herself A Fat Feminist, Activist Virgie Tovar Explains How Fat-Shaming Culture Feeds On Children Too

What is that one thing which most of us are obsessed with? Well, the answer would be our body image. With the industry set standards of beauty being slim and fair advertised on such a large scale, we can hardly dodge this bullet. But do you know that even kids as young as 5-6 are fat-shamed, living a stereotyped life long before they understand what they are being tormented for?

Focusing on the very issue, Virgie Tovar an author, activist and a leading expert and lecturer on fat discrimination and body image, talks about instances, which may not seem that obvious, where a child is fat-shamed. Tovar pens a weekly column called Take The Cake where she writes on every sexist, oppressive and insane reason for a woman to be thin.

In her latest post, she talks from her own experience as a child who had been fat-shamed and how it happens to every kid out there who people put in the category of ‘fat.’ She starts with narrating how every year since she was five to the age of twelve, she strived hard to clinch the lead role in the Christmas play organized by the church.

“Every year I, like most of my friends, really wanted a lead part. As hard as I tried, practiced, rehearsed, or memorized I suspected that I wasn’t the kind of kid who could ever be cast as a lead because I was fat. That didn’t stop me from wishing, but each time it fell through I kicked myself for having wanted something so unattainable,” she writes.

“When fat children are consistently cast as the same type of character we are sending them (and everyone else) a message about what it possible, who deserves to visible, what heroes (and villains) look like, and who is worthy of positive representation and outcomes,” she added.

She goes on to add how this kind of discrimination is further alleviated by people who blatantly judge what and how much the kid can eat. She remembers how she was “sometimes being encouraged to eat less than my smaller peers or being served twice or three times the amount of food without any indication from me that I wanted that. It’s important to recognize that no matter the size of a child, they have the right to have judgment-free eating experiences.”

When the child is in school and facing this kind of shaming or is subjected to hateful language and behavior, targeted because of their body size, he is expected to self-resolve it.

“There’s this belief that bigger children are more adult-like and can, therefore, withstand more emotionally or physically. This is dehumanization and stigma, plain and simple. Childhood is not determined by how small or large a child is. Children — no matter what their size or what we’ve been taught about their size — deserve to be treated with care and responsibility, free from the stigma we grew up knowing.”

H/T: Ravishly