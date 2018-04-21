Calling Female Genital Mutilation A Crime, Centre Asks SC To Frame Guidelines To Combat It

Terming the practice of female genital mutilation (FGM) a “crime under existing laws” the Central government told the apex court on Friday to set proper guidelines to deal with it.

The reaction is the result of a petition filed by advocate Sunita Tihar to ban female genital mutilation, declaring it illegal, inhuman, unconstitutional, non-compoundable and a non-bailable offense. Her focus was the Dawoodi Bohra religious community, where this practice is prevalent. She contended that as India was a signatory to the UN Convention on Rights of Child, having ratified it, the practice should be completely banned as it is violative of the girl child’s rights under the Constitution’s Article 14 (Right to Equality) and Article 21 (Right to Life).

Tihar sought that until a law was enacted in this regard, directions should be given to the state police chiefs, who should take appropriate action against the people engaged in the practice under the existing law.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice A.M. Khanwilkar were asked by Attorney General K.K. Venugopal to “step in and issue directions” on the issue.

“It is a crime punishable with imprisonment of seven years under the existing law…,” he said.

H/T: Hindustan Times