Call To Action: This Study Predicts Catastrophic Damage To Biodiversity By Mid-Century

According to a study of biodiversity, an alarming decline in the variety of plant and animal life on Earth is being caused by human activities which are also upsetting food, clean water and energy supplies

The study is backed by the UN and says that by the year 2050 climate change will gradually become an even bigger threat to biodiversity.

“Biodiversity, the essential variety of life-forms on earth, continues to decline in every region of the world,” the authors of the study wrote, “This alarming trend endangers the quality of life of people everywhere.”

The study covered the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Africa, Europe and Central Asia and has shown some catastrophic results. Like in Africa, the absorption of greenhouse gases by a hectare (2.5 acres) of forest in Central Africa amounted to $14,000 a year.

So, strong action needs to be taken by the government to curb greenhouse gas emissions or “climate change may be the biggest threat to biodiversity” by mid-century, said Robert Watson, chair of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES). He stressed that biodiversity doesn’t mean just saving rare butterflies, trees, birds or rhinos.

It was found that Asia has 8 out of 10 rivers around the world with most plastic waste and based on the current trend of overfishing that by mid-century there could be no exploitable fish stocks in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Please stop thinking of biodiversity just as an environmental issue. It’s way more important than that,” Watson said.

The study says that from elephants in Africa to Europe’s rare mosses and snails, human activities are endangering them all.

“By 2100, climate change could … result in the loss of more than half of African bird and mammal species,” said Emma Archer of South Africa, the co-chair of the African assessment.

To deal with these concerning issues in many developing nations new policies need to be formed to protect nature.

H/T: Times Of India