Call Out Men And Women Around You Every Time They Reduce A Person To A Gender: Ankush Bahuguna

Earlier today, through his Woman’s Day special post on Instagram, writer and actor Ankush Bahuguna highlighted how patriarchy affects men in its own twisted way and not just women, there is also a need for men to be vigilant about the toxic patriarchal narratives.

He opened his post with warm wishes for women and wrote, “A very happy Women’s Day to every woman out there. I don’t think I’d be anywhere if not for the women around me,” he wrote.” However, it was what he wrote right after his Women’s Day wishes to that left us in awe.

Ankush didn’t end his post with just the obligatory wishes for women but continued it with a very integral message to men. In his message, Ankush called out the toxic masculinity that is still going strong among men’s private groups and communities, if not out in the open.

He wrote, “We all know the kinda shit that circulates in ‘boy’s only’ Whatsapp groups- how we have made it a ‘safe space’ to say things we know we’ll be held accountable for if said in front of women. Be it casually slut shaming or objectifying them to disturbing limits in the name of ‘guy talk.’ This ‘safe space’ is bullshit. It is not cool. It’s an excuse to be sexist and we’re all partaking in it even if by being silent spectators to it.”

“Masculinity is not about deriding women. There’s a lot more we men can bond over other than sexist jokes and objectifying women and making them uncomfortable,” he added.

He further urged everyone to “call out men and women around you [them] every time they reduce a person to a gender.”

Getting to the roots of toxic masculinity, Ankush further wrote, “Let’s acknowledge that kids grow up seeing men laying out the rules and women following them, women being controlled and men dominating them, in homes and schools, in subtle ways and disturbing ways and that’s another reason why men grow up equating their masculinity to dominance over women and every other gender.”

“It’s really fucked up and it’s gonna take generations of undoing but we gotta start somewhere. And if you ask me, the very least you can do is to LET WOMEN BE,” he concluded.

Here’s his post:

Picture Source: Ankush Bahuguna’s Instagram