Call Me Boring But There’s A Certain Way I’ve Been Brought Up By My Parents: Deepika Padukone

After the super success of Padmaavat, this is the first time actor Deepika Padukone has appeared in a say-it-all interview with Rajeev Masand.

For CNN-News18, Padukone sat down with Masand to discuss the deep impact this film has brought in the lives of the actors and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She also opened about the kind of parenting she received as a child that ultimately shaped her into a fine woman that she is today.

Excerpts below:

On Padmaavat’s success

“It was important for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and me to go through the experience of working together, of finding that solid ground and base to mount this sort of film. There were moments when I was angry, there were moments when you take it in your stride, there are moments when you’re asked to keep quiet. I think it was a great life experience to have had, to be honest.”

On wage gap

“There has to be some other way of figuring this out. In fact, I don’t feel that actresses should be charging more and more fees, but male actors should start charging less amount to reduce the pay gap not the other way around. Because you are burdening the film then. I understand that somewhere those numbers are justified but there has to be a way out. Because it’s really damaging the business. I agree I don’t understand the business of cinema in India but I do know that something needs to be fixed. I do feel that it’s not about women asking for more but men asking for less.”

On marriage

“I will know it when the right time comes. But as an institution, I feel marriage is extremely important. I want to see myself like that, it is every girl’s dream. But I have really followed my instincts and I know I will feel it when I am ready.”

On being called boring

“I do have a certain filter, yes. But I believe in being completely honest and authentic. There’s a certain way I’ve been brought up and I respect and understand that. It’s expected of me, if not from anyone else, from my parents. And that’s what I continue in my social media communication and interviews as well.”

