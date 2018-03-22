Cabinet Gives Nod To The Surrogacy Regulation Bill 2016 To Stop Exploitation Of Surrogate Mothers

The Union Cabinet has at last given its approval to the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016, which aims at banning commercial surrogacy, allowing altruistic surrogacy to infertile couples and to maintain its effective regulation in the country by setting up a National Surrogacy Board at the centre.

Lately, there have been reports of unethical practices like exploitation of surrogate mothers and abandonment of children born out of surrogacy. The police have also nabbed rackets importing human embryos and gametes.

“The proposed legislation ensures effective regulation of surrogacy, prohibits commercial surrogacy and allows altruistic surrogacy to needy Indian infertile couples,” said the Press Information Bureau in a statement.

Under this, the rights of surrogate mother and children born out of surrogacy will be protected. It will apply to the whole of India, except for Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Surrogacy Board will be constituted at the central level, and the State Surrogacy Boards and State Appropriate Authorities will be constituted by the states and Union Territories within three months once enacted by the Parliament.

The opening of 18 new Indian Missions in Africa has also been approved the Union Cabinet, for over a four-year period from 2018-2021. Under this, the number of Indian Missions, that is 29, in Africa will go up to 47, and also India’s diplomatic outreach in the African continent will be enhanced.

H/T: The Indian Express