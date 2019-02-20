Cabinet Approves The Re-Promulgation Of Ordinance On Triple Talaq For The Third Time

For the third time on Tuesday, the Cabinet approved the re-promulgation of the ordinance on triple talaq. The law proposes to make the instant talaq by Muslim men a penal offence and also has provisions which provide certain rights to the victims.

While the bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha still possess a big hurdle to it. It lies at the risk of lapsing in case the lower house gets dissolved before it gets a nod from Rajya Sabha.

The bill met resistance in Rajya Sabha by the opposition parties on the grounds as they raised objections on the penal provisions in the legislation, despite the fact that the government has introduced safeguard measures like provision for bail. The demand to refer the bill to the select committee was also made by a section of MPs in the Upper House.

“The proposed ordinance will protect the rights of married Muslim women and prevent divorce by the practice of instantaneous and irrevocable ‘talaq-e-biddat’ by their husbands,” a government release read.

It was raised by the Centre earlier that despite the Supreme Court’s mandate of making triple talaq illegal and unconstitutional, the practice still persists and thus it has come to the point of becoming a “compelling necessity” to introduce a law that prevents the rampant misuse of Sharia law of talaq-e-biddat.

The proposed law only covers instances of instant triple talaq and not on talaq followed as per the provisions of Sharia which mandates a prescribed waiting period before the divorce is finalised.

