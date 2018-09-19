Cabinet Approves Ordinance, Making Triple Talaq A Punishable Offence With A Three-Year Jail Term

As the government couldn’t pass The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 or the triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved an ordinance to ban instant triple talaq. It is now a punishable offense with a three-year jail term.

The ordinance sets up some guidelines to follow, starting with that only the woman or her blood relatives can file a complaint if she has been given instant triple talaq. The case may be dropped if the husband and wife reach a compromise and only if the wife approaches the magistrate. The accused can be granted bail by the magistrate only after hearing the wife and the custody of the child will be given to the wife, who will also be entitled to maintenance which is decided by the magistrate.

“I have said this before, the issue of triple talaq has nothing to do with faith, mode of worship or religion. It is a pure issue of gender justice, gender dignity, and gender equality,” said Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting. He said there was a “compelling necessity and an overpowering urgency” to approve the Ordinance.

“Such a barbaric inhuman, triple talaq curse was not allowed to be ended by a Parliamentary law because of ambiguity and vacillation of the Congress party for pure vote bank politics,” he added.

