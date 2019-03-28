By Growing 200 Native Varieties of Seeds In Her Farm, Sangita Aims To Help Farmers

For Bengaluru-based Sangita Sharma, the idea to start her organization Annadana started with a simple question in her mind that “why is the food we consume doused with chemicals” and “Why did our farmers feel the need to use chemicals to grow food?”

Her quest to find an answer took her across the country, where she found out that every farmer faced the problem of finding native seeds. Determined to solve the problem, she started Annadana Agro-Ecology Knowledge Farm on a piece of land that her father bought on the outskirts of Bengaluru years ago.

From native varieties of brinjal to tomatoes, chili, black carrot, multi-coloured corn, sorghum, sunflower, pomegranate, wood apple, wheat and even millet, over 800 heirloom varieties are preserved in Sangita’s seed bank since 18 years which she donates to the farmers.

“The astonishing and unassuming gift of life, the native seed, was no longer with our farmers. They were and still are dependent on seed corporations for hybrid and GMO seeds that cannot be multiplied. Each year, farmers have to purchase seeds at exorbitant prices leaving them in an inescapable cycle of debt. And so, Annadana was founded with like-minded people. We started by procuring 20 indigenous varieties from Auroville and multiplying them at the Botanical Garden and testing the same varieties on our farm (the land that her father donated). Today, we have created seed banks for state governments and a knowledge farm that demonstrates over 200 varieties of vegetables coexisting in only two acres,” shared Sangita with The Better India.

Annadana focuses on three core areas that are seed conservation, sustainability through training/research, and farmer welfare. Through farm trails and workshops for marginal farmers, interns, scientists, and horticulture experts, they have trained more than 3,00,000 people to grow their food and practise a sustainable lifestyle.

For cultivation, the organization uses water-efficient methods like drip irrigation and fertigation tanks to administer natural fertilizer and compost to the soil.

“Agroecology is not Annadana’s invention. But a technique that has existed in India for thousands of years. We just have to go back in time to our traditional methods, combine them with low-cost modern technologies and grow native varieties organically. This model of integrated natural farming can be replicated in all kinds of land holdings from a one-acre farm to a five or 50-acre one,” shares Sangita.

Apart from the efforts that Sangita has taken to help the farmers in growing vegetation with native seeds, she also campaigns for the inclusion of farmers on organic policies and raises an important question about the hunger and malnutrition indexes and the disappearance of native varieties.

“According to the UN, there are 7.5 billion people in the world, and yet there is food for 11.5 billion. We are not running out of food. Then why is it that millions of children in India go to bed hungry? The public distribution system has drastically gone wrong! We are one of the worst performers on the Global Hunger Index, despite agriculture making up for 60 percent of our economy.”

“A single brinjal has 150 seeds, and a carrot can produce over 1,50,000 seeds during the process of seed extraction. And yet we say we cannot feed our planet. Our native seeds are under threat. The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) states that in the last 100 years, 90 percent of the crop diversity has disappeared from our farmer fields. India once boasted of 2,00,000 varieties of paddy but has only 5,000 now. The advent of the green revolution was effective in addressing the Bengal Famine. But now, the overuse of chemicals is killing our farmers, our land and impacting the health of our society. And yet, there is no political will to return to the time-tested traditional knowledge of organic farming. It is every citizen’s fundamental right to chemical-free food.”

Brinjal seed extraction

Sangita’s Annadana also helped the affected farmers during Kerala floods. The farmers at Annadana donated more than five lakh packets to the farmers who lost their crops in Kerala, after which 14 farmers from different districts of Kerala were also trained to set up their community seed banks.

With the tremendous work that Sangita has been doing, she has won awards like the Pan India Inspire Award for environment conservation/organic biodiversity protection in 2019 and the Karnataka Women Achievers Award in 2018.

On an ending note, Sangita shared a message for the citizens, saying, “450 million farmers are producing food for you. The least we can do is be thankful to them. The more we procure organic food, the more it will help them, even inspire other farmers to make the switch to organic farming. It is the only way we can give them their livelihood back and tackle migration. Regenerative organic agriculture is our best hope for creating a future we all want to live in, and a future our children will be happy to inherit. I hope to empower farmers to produce native seeds, the basis for chemical-free foods for a healthy society. Besides, food grown naturally will keep you healthy and also help cut down your medical costs.”

H/T: The Better India