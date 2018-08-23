Businesswoman Bindu Sathyajith Became The Very Definition Of Humanity During The Kerala Floods

It is during trying times that the true definition of humanity is known. During the Kerala floods, many individuals became proof of the fact that no matter what humanity still prevails in some hearts and Kochi-based businesswoman Bindu Sathyajith is one such example.

Her group, Do For Others (DFO), which started as an all-women team, today has over 300 people working from across the globe to provide technical support in Kerala and has set up 72 bio-toilets in 72 hours in Kuttanad. “We are working in coordination with the Coast Guard and Navy to air-lift people,” said Bindu. “One of the women we air-lifted was pregnant. She delivered within two hours of reaching the hospital.”

“Right now, we have been joined in by medical teams from Mysore, Chennai, and Bengaluru,” said Bindu. “They have set up medical camps at various places.”

Now they are planning to rehabilitate the people in the tribal villages in Wayanad and Kuttanad who are in dire need of support. “They have lost everything. Their houses have been completely destroyed,” she said.

Bindu is not concerned for her safety but is worried about the countless families who need her help. “My family is worried about me,” she said. “But it feels great to be doing this. At each place we traveled to, we managed to just make it. We crossed the Aluva river right on time when water flowed with unimaginable force. And at Wayanad too, we escaped many treacherous accidents. All of us at DFO will be glad to die doing this.”

If her selfless attempts to assist the Kerala flood victims inspire you too, you can help the DFO team in putting together relief kits. They require:

Foldable cots

Beds

Pillows

Bed sheets

Kerosene Stoves

Shirts and pants

Saris and petticoats

Rice

Containers to store provisions at home

You can call at the following numbers for more details: 9946699000, 9946904268

And you can drop the above items at

Naturals Lounge, 27, South Boag Road, T Nagar

A26, Sunnyvale Apartments, A block, 2nd Floor, 351 Konnur High Road, Ayanavaram

Bamboola, 73, Venkata Krishna Road, RA Puram (Inside Shankar Nethralaya Eye Hospital’s compound)

H/T: The Hindu

