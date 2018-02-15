Burberry Paints Its Famous Plaid Motif With Rainbow Colors In Support Of LGBTQ+
- IWB Post
- February 15, 2018
The classic and iconic plaid motif of the luxury brand Burberry gets a modern and colorful twist with its autumn/winter collection in dedication to the LGBTQ community. The collection will be presented on Saturday at London Fashion Week.
Chief Creative Officer of the brand, Christopher Bailey, announced, “My final collection here at Burberry is dedicated to and in support of – some of the best and brightest organizations supporting LGBTQ+ youth around the world. There has never been a more important time to say that in our diversity lies our strength and our creativity.“
Today we reveal #TheRainbowcheck and announce that #Burberry is supporting three LGBTQ+ charities, @AlbertKennedyTrust, @ILGAWorld and @TrevorProject, dedicated to broadening support for this community around the world. The rainbow, a symbol of inclusiveness and joy, is celebrated throughout the February 2018 collection . ‘My final collection here at Burberry is dedicated to and in support of – some of the best and brightest organisations supporting LGBTQ+ youth around the world. There has never been a more important time to say that in our diversity lies our strength, and our creativity.’ Christopher Bailey . #BurberryShow #LFW
105.7k Likes, 1,266 Comments – Burberry (@burberry) on Instagram: “Today we reveal #TheRainbowcheck and announce that #Burberry is supporting three LGBTQ+ charities,…”
The collection will have rainbow check that shows its support towards all colours as an emblem for optimism and inclusiveness and will also be a tribute to the charities working to protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination. The brand will make donations to three charities: the Albert Kennedy Trust, the Trevor Project, and ILGA (the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, and Intersex Association).
Explaining how the show will benefit the communities, according to Vogue India, Tim Sigsworth MBE (chief executive of the Albert Kennedy Trust), said, “Twenty-four percent of the 150,000 young people facing homelessness in the UK identify as LGBT+ after experiencing abuse and rejection just for being brave enough to come out to their families. Burberry’s donation will support our ongoing work to provide safe homes and support to young people, grow our youth engagement programme and fund our plans to bring AKT to more cities to reach the most vulnerable people across the country.”
H/T: Vogue India
- 0
- 0