Burberry Paints Its Famous Plaid Motif With Rainbow Colors In Support Of LGBTQ+

The classic and iconic plaid motif of the luxury brand Burberry gets a modern and colorful twist with its autumn/winter collection in dedication to the LGBTQ community. The collection will be presented on Saturday at London Fashion Week.

Chief Creative Officer of the brand, Christopher Bailey, announced, “My final collection here at Burberry is dedicated to and in support of – some of the best and brightest organizations supporting LGBTQ+ youth around the world. There has never been a more important time to say that in our diversity lies our strength and our creativity.“

The collection will have rainbow check that shows its support towards all colours as an emblem for optimism and inclusiveness and will also be a tribute to the charities working to protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination. The brand will make donations to three charities: the Albert Kennedy Trust, the Trevor Project, and ILGA (the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, and Intersex Association).

Explaining how the show will benefit the communities, according to Vogue India, Tim Sigsworth MBE (chief executive of the Albert Kennedy Trust), said, “Twenty-four percent of the 150,000 young people facing homelessness in the UK identify as LGBT+ after experiencing abuse and rejection just for being brave enough to come out to their families. Burberry’s donation will support our ongoing work to provide safe homes and support to young people, grow our youth engagement programme and fund our plans to bring AKT to more cities to reach the most vulnerable people across the country.”

H/T: Vogue India