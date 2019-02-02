Budget 2019 Shows Only A 3% Increase In Maternal And Child Healthcare Programmes

With the interim budget, the Modi government has increased overall allocation to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare by Rs 7,589 crore or 13% over last year. However, half of this increase will go towards the flagship health insurance programme, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana, which is a part of Ayushman Bharat.

Even though India is among the emerging markets, it is one of the least insured countries with only 20% of people having any kind of health insurance. With Rs 6,400 crore allocated by the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana, which happens to be 2.5 times the budget of last year, the government has only slightly increased the allocation to the National Health Mission that administers all the core programmes that include maternal and child health, immunization, and control of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

According to reports by The Hindu Businessline, there exists a conflict between the National Health Authority that administers the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana and the National Health Mission that administers other core health programmes of the government. Along with it, reports also say that senior health ministry officials of the National Health Authority had asked the finance ministry for Rs 7,400 but was allocated Rs 800 crore less.

Under the National Food Security Act 2013, the maternity benefit scheme, which is a legal entitlement for all women except those already covered in the formal sector, has seen a mixed picture. The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana – prime minister’s maternal welfare scheme in 2017, was launched by the government to provide a cash benefit of Rs 5,000 to pregnant women after meeting certain antenatal care conditionalities and the scheme was later restricted to the first live birth. However, it has fallen from Rs 2,700 crore in 2017-18 budget to Rs 2,400 crore in 2018-2019 budget estimates. In the revised estimates, it was reduced by half to Rs 1,200.

