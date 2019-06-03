Brushing Aside Trolls And Negativity, This Is How Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar’s Love Story Began

In 2017, when model and actor Milind Soman had shared the news of dating Ankita Konwar, a flight attendant, who is much younger than him, he was trolled for the age gap between them. But Milind, being head over heels in love with Ankita, paid no heed to the negativity aimed at them and got married to the love of his life in April last year.

We had always wanted to know the story behind how they met and what set them off on the path of love. In a recent heart-to-heart with Humans Of Bombay, Ankita reminisced about the days when she first set eyes on Milind.

“I decided to move out of the country and started working with Air Asia, as a cabin crew in Malaysia. It was at that time that my then boyfriend, suddenly passed away. It was heartbreaking – it felt like there was no coming back. A couple of months later, I got posted in Chennai,” she shared. “I was staying in a hotel with my colleagues. One day, in the lobby, I saw this tall, rugged man. I instantly knew who it was – Milind Soman! I was a big fan! So I went to say hello, but he was busy. A few days later, my friends and I went to the hotel’s nightclub and that’s where I saw him again. I kept looking over at him only to realize that he was staring at me too!”

She plucked up the courage to ask him for a dance to which he agreed. “There was a vibe – I could feel it!” she said.

“But I knew I didn’t want to get involved – it was too soon. So in the middle of it, I excused myself. I thought he’d forget about me. But after some time he came out looking for me – he had to leave so he asked for my number. It was a new number, so I didn’t remember it, and didn’t have my phone on me either,” she added. “So he made one of my friends take his number and asked me to message him. A few days passed by and I couldn’t get him out of my mind. So I texted him – he asked me out to dinner and we met again after a week. After that, we’d constantly text and meet whenever possible.”

But the thought of her former boyfriend stopped her from getting fully involved. A few weeks later, she confessed the same to Milind, to which he said, “When I fell in love with you, I fell in love with every part of you. Even the part that carries the burden of your past. So you have nothing to be afraid of, we’re in this together.”

“That’s when I knew – this was the man for me! We dated for 5 years after that – until we decided to take the next step and get married! My family and a few others were worried because of the age gap between us. But it was never an issue for us! So when they saw us together, and they saw that I was so happy and secure around him, they agreed too!” Ankita shared.

“He taught me to let go, to fall in love, to be happy. And our adventures have only just begun – I can’t wait to live the rest of my life with him,” she added.