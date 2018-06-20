Bruno Garrote Mixes AcroYoga With Contact Improvisation That Can *Literally* Lift Up Your Spirit

We spoke to Bruno Garrote from São Paulo, a trained AcroYoga expert, who enjoys mixing Yoga with various dance forms, including Contact Improvisation.



Read in depth how mixing other therapies with Yoga changed Bruno’s life.

Who introduced you to Yoga?

Well, I don’t remember for sure, but here is a funny story. My grandmother (father’s side) is an avid Yoga practitioner and so, when my mother was pregnant with me, she took her along to one of the classes. My mother caught the rhythm in no time and continued with it throughout her pregnancy. So, in a sense, my first experience in yoga was inside the uterus of my mom. Ha-ha! In my family, it’s my granny, her sister, my mother and I who believe in Yoga wholeheartedly.

And who/what made you take up AcroYoga?

You can find various styles of AcroYoga nowadays. But as far as I can see, there are two major schools and tendencies: i) AcroYoga Montreal, ii) AcroYoga International.

AcroYoga Montreal was developed by a couple of dancers who began to experiment combining dance with yoga and acrobatics, hence coining the now widespread term “acroyoga” in 1999. AcroYoga International was developed by people who came from gymnastics and acrobatics backgrounds and began to experiment with yoga and Thai massage. In 2003, they came up with different poses and transitions that are now famous.

I’m fond of the AcroYoga Montreal style as it came from dance and brings more presence, listening and sensibility to the form.

What changes has it brought in your life?

This combination has helped me learn about space, time, and people. How do I move, how do I move others and how others move me. it’s all about gaining awareness of the influence the world has on us and the influence we have on the world.

That’s one of the reasons why I did my Ph.D. during the years of 2014-2016 in a Law University. One can find it (at least the English abstract) on the internet with this information: “GARROTE, Bruno M. Body, and Legal Consciousness: Autonomy and Recognition of the Other from a non-dual perspective. 2016. 396p. Doctorate – Faculty of Law, University of São Paulo, São Paulo, 2016.”

This sounds interesting. Tell us more about it.

After my 2nd Semester of 2014, I have created and have been teaching a course in the Faculty of Law in the University of São Paulo entitled “Body and Legal Consciousness,” in which body exercises are conducted along with circles of discussions – especially involving themes related to biopolitics and the different kinds of oppressions (mainly racism, sexism, homophobia, and speciesism). The good receptivity and success of this uninterrupted course since 2014 is an example of the relevance and importance of this kind of research precisely at a Faculty of Law, having implications not only for the well-being of those involved but also in their deontological theoretical-argumentative education.

I say that so I can sound as clear as possible about the importance of both, body and mind, experiences and learning for us to be living and contributing to fulfilling lives, regarding ourselves, the others and the world around us.

So, that’s how AcroYoga and Contact Improvisation come together in my body-mind: as a blended way (with also other techniques) of developing our abilities to listen and to communicate to the other.

When did you come up with the idea of combining AcroYoga with Contact Improvisation?

I began practicing AcroYoga and Contact Improvisation practically at the same time. For me, these techniques of moving and feeling the body-mind are intuitive and codependent.

While with AcroYoga I’ve learned about technical alignments, transitions, poses and relaxations/massages exercises in a way that was more static and mechanical, Contact Improvisation has taught me about listening to my body and understanding its anatomy. It’s more dynamic and fluid. My learning and teaching revolve more around Contact Improvisation.

Some pictures look physically impossible. The bend of the spinal cord and knees while balancing the weight of the other person seems impossible. What’s the trick?

The “trick” is to not rush into it and keep listening to your body and the body of your partner. I try to do a lot of things in slow motion as it is safer. I see people jumping, using momentum, and later, spreading and asking for help from others to “put” their partner above them. It doesn’t make sense to me.

As far as how some of my classes are concerned, it’s usual to for me give some relaxation and communication exercises. We begin in front of the other and just start positioning our hands. Slowly, we create a counter-balance. We keep the slow motion mode not only on the way to the final position but also on the way back. You have to come back slowly otherwise you will get hurt or hurt your partner. It’s not safe to do a thing right on the edge of your strengths unless you are a really advanced person. Also, never think of abandoning your partner. Make sure you communicate even when you’re falling.

In the picture, the woman you see got into this position and then I started to use her weight in my favor to get in my position. It’s when I felt really comfortable, I let go of my hands.

So, again, the trick is to always keep listening. Maintain your presence. Am I calm? Is this too shaky? Am I putting pressure on sensible spots? Do I know what to do in a case of falling or despair or distraction or mistake of any of the parts involved in this process? It has to feel secure, comfortable, stable and nice.

What are the benefits of AcroYoga & Contact Improvisation?

Apart from a great mobility, flexibility, and strength in the body, one can experience how he/she is able to acknowledge and respect the presence of others. Once you start practicing it, you will notice how your relationships with friends and family bloom along with a great boost in your self-confidence.

Share a success story of your student who couldn’t bend his/her body in the first class but is now a champion.

These success stories are not just about physical victory but also emotional. I see how so many of them have overcome their mental blockages as they worked harder and harder on their bodies. They have learned to trust their bodies and rekindle the urge to play and have fun with its anatomy.

It’s nice to hear when students say – “I can touch the ground without bending my leg.” But for me, it’s more joyful when they say – “I discover I can fly and that I have the power to lift other people.” It’s rewarding as a teacher.

I had a student who suffered from polio and had partial paralysis in his legs. With the correct instructions, he was able to move in ways he couldn’t have imagined and even managed to lift someone as a base.

What kind of hazards can one face if a pose goes wrong?

These practices are not just done on the ground but also on high levels. There is a greater risk of permanent injury. In my classes, I teach about falling and communicating softly with the ground. I think it’s very important to know how to fall. I always tell my students that – Don’t do what you see, do what you feel.

Circus AcroYoga looks so attractive. We can spot the smiling faces of your students, but we’re sure it is not that easy to perform.

I prefer styles that are more dynamic and can be maintained in a flow. For me, a nice practice is something you can do for hours, playing and having fun. I avoid techniques that I feel are stressing my joints and body in a critical and competitive way.

