Brown Men Get Served With Hilarious Truth Bombs In A Hilarious Twitter Thread

What is the image that comes into your head when you hear the term ‘typical brown men’? The character of Rahul Bose from the movie Dil Dhadakne Do is the image that pops up in my head. With his chauvinistic mindset, he strikes me as the true embodiment of the typical brown man spirit.

Sai Sailaja Seshadri started a thread on similar lines recently on Twitter as she posited the question “You love brown men??” and then asked everyone to “Name 5 of their albums.” Just in case the term “albums” has you puzzled like it had me, she was referring to the worst characteristics of brown men.

The responses soon started pouring in as the thread caught on, and they were downright hilarious. They also hit home as they served the truth wrapped in the blanket of humour.

The women stole the show as they stated some typical characteristics of brown men that must have left quite a few burns in some places.

Here is Sai Sailaja Seshadri’s Tweet with which it all started:

sai sailaja seshadri on Twitter You love brown men?? Name 5 of their albums

Brown men and their antics getting exposed! Did we participate? Of course, we did, and our editor Kashika Saxena did the honours.

Here is her tweet:

Kashika Saxena on Twitter 1. Mummy ka raja beta 2. Gelled hair is bae 3. Judging my girlfriend for having a boyfriend 4. Massage my ego 5. Is my sister talking to a fucking guy? https://t.co/5LuF1Wffjp

Here are some other hilarious tweets from the thread:

R on Twitter @Saisailu97 1. One last ride before Nikkah 2. I don’t drink or smoke lol 3. We’re just friends 4. I’m not like other guys 5. I can’t go anywhere without the squad

Sukhmani Charaia on Twitter @Saisailu97 This is not all brown men. Here are traits that I’ve seen in many brown men: 1. I have hella ego and arrogance 2. I gotta drink to show my masculinity 3. I just wanna fuck and chuck 4. She better be a virgin if imma marry her 5.

Leena on Twitter @Saisailu97 1. Mummy Ki Choice Meri Choice – Featuring Boys II Boys 2. Mera Ghar Meri Marzi – In collaboration with Men Rulez & Big Daddy 3. My Wife Has No Right To Her Life! Remix 4. Bus Keh Diya Na- Cover version by Band Chup Ker 5.

Arshi Gupta on Twitter 1. I’m from IIT/IIM. Everyone else is obv. less intelligent. 2. I’m a science student so I’m obv. superior. 3. I have 3 girlfriends but my sister is not allowed to talk to boys. 4. Girls are so westernised now. They’ve started talking back. 5. I can’t cook but my wife must.

Preeti Vangani on Twitter I can cook Maggi – I love visiting my family. And I take all my dirty laundry along every weekend – I feel bad that you didn’t cum *zzz next minute* – aaj kal kuch zyada hee feminism ho gaya hai – what do you mean clean my own toilet?

Karma Mojo on Twitter @Saisailu97 My wife is desi at home My wife is gori at work/parties My wife is only seen not heard My mum hates my wife My wife adores my mum

Samah Mohamed 🇸🇩 on Twitter @Saisailu97 1. My parents want me to have children immediately. 2. My mom needs me to buy groceries ASAP. 3. I like ‘ambitious’ girls. 4. I don’t have to clean the dishes, my sister has it under control. 5. My dad is mean but my mom is nicer….

And, of course, these classics:

Archie on Twitter 1. Hi 2. Hii 3. Hiiiiii 4. Hiiiiiiiii 5. Y u ignore me dear https://t.co/iUROqzB1uF

Honey on Twitter @Saisailu97 1. Hello 2. Send 3. Bobs 4. And 5. Vagene

Oh BTW, random trivia 101: Did you know that “Send bobs and vagene” is a legit song now? Just in case you got intrigued, here you go: