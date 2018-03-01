Brought Up In The US, Praveena Paruchuri Explores Her Connection To India In Her Debut Film

The Ramanaidu Studio preview theatre recently was packed with an awestruck audience, who were left speechless after watching the screening of the independent Telugu film, C/O Kancharapalem produced by newcomer Praveena Paruchuri. She is a New York-based cardiologist with a passion for cinema, so why did she choose to produce a Telugu film and not an American indie?

“We hear about Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam films being showcased in film festivals across the world. Why not a Telugu film? Baahubali has opened Telugu cinema to the world and a lot more people know what our industry is capable of. Ours is not a big-budget fantasy film, but it reverberates with the essence of people and lifestyles from the heartland,” she said. Well, judging by the audience’s reaction and producer Suresh babu’s decision to back the film, this one is destined to be another hit by the Telugu industry.

Born and brought up in the US, she talked about her Indian connection remembering how her father, being an ardent film buff, would drive to an Indian grocery store 45 minutes away every weekend to get that one Telugu film video it would stock.

“In the 90s, a lot more people from India moved to the US. But when I was growing up, I was the only Indian kid in the whole White neighbourhood and the only Indian child in the elementary school,” she remembers. Like many American born Indians, she too struggled with identity issues. “Our parents hold on to Indian culture and we, the second generation, take some time to understand where we fit,” she said.

Always yearning to be a part of Indian cinema, she also went to a film school but couldn’t make herself “knock on production houses.” So, instead, she went for specialisation in cardiology but after 10 years of working in the field, she had a realization.

“I had a panic attack thinking I would die without making a film,” she said. She came back to Hyderabad and there she met aspiring director Venkatesh Maha and after going through his work, she knew that the moment was finally here.

“Years ago I had told myself that I would make my own opportunity in cinema and that moment had come.”

Directed by Venkatesh Maha, the film, using light humour, presents stories the Telugu heartland and is set in Kancharapalem near Vizag. Praveena has also acted in the film and finds that it has the essence of Malgudi Days in it and said, “We need more stories about our land, neighbourhoods and people. There’s more to Telugu stories than those emerging from people living in Hyderabad or Vizag or the faction stories from Rayalaseema.”

