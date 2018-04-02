British Vogue’s May Issue Features 9 Models Who’re Changing The Face Of Fashion With Their Fearless Mind & Body

In a time when it’s uncommon for a curvy or black woman to get celebrated in the world of fashion, British Vogue has certainly made a bold announcement by launching its May’18 cover.

Under the leadership of Editor Edward Enninful, British Vogue is making headlines for featuring 9 women from diverse ethnicities, with different skin-color and body-size. More than anything, the Ghana-born editor-in-chief has surely made history by getting a hijab on the cover. Have a look:

British Vogue uploaded the cover image on social media two days ago and has since been receiving congratulatory messages.

Finally a truly diverse cover and welcome to a new age of “inclusive”

Please inject the May Vogue cover right into my veins.

So many girls around the world seeing themselves on this cover right now

This is a breath of fresh air!

The magazine has described these gorgeous models as fashion’s “New Frontiers – the models who’re changing the face of fashion.”

Interestingly, it is 20-year-old Halima Aden who’s stealing most of the limelight. You can spot her wearing a shining deep, flaxen gold hijab.

British Vogue wrote on Instagram, “Like so many industries in recent months, fashion has found itself at an important crossroads. At the world’s great design houses, at photographic studios, at fashion weeks and in the offices of magazines such as mine at #BritishVogue, crucial questions have been asked about working practices, safety, and respect. The stock has been taken and safeguards to the way we operate have been made…” – editor-in-chief @Edward_Enninful writes in his editor’s letter for May Vogue. “Yet as a new mood begins to take hold – one that will only enrich and enliven creativity in fashion – I also believe that the time has come for us to look forward. In short, it is a moment for Vogue to do what it has always done best: to offer a bold vision of what the future can – and should – look like.”