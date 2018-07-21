British-Tamil Rapper M.I.A. On Her Turbulent Childhood And Controversial Life In Her Documentary

Many controversies surround the life of British-Tamil rapper Mathangi Arulpragasam, better known as M.I.A, and the upcoming documentary MATANGI/MAYA/M.I.A. will give us an insight into her art and allow us to take a peek into her life. It is via her documentary that she gets the chance to explain her political views and what it is that she wants her art to portray.

She attained widespread fame with her first album, Arular, named after her father and went on to make subsequent albums, Kala, Maya, and Matangi, naming them after her mother and herself. AIM was her latest released album. The trailer of her documentary is out and has already garnered some pretty rave reviews.

The documentary won the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award at its premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

The documentary, directed by Steve Loveridge, is slated to be released on September 28 in the United States of America. Paul Hicks, multiple Grammy Award-winner, has composed the music with Dhani Harrison.

Exploring the singer’s childhood that she spent in Sri Lanka, the documentary sheds light on the struggles her family faced as during the civil war they had to frequently move about. Arulpragasam also talks about her father, Arul Pragasam, who adopted the name Arular (after whom she named her first album) in the documentary. As an activist, he backed the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, which had launched a violent secessionist struggle.

When Arulpragasam was 11, she moved with her siblings to London with her mother, though her father stayed in Sri Lanka. “I had to deal with the fact that I was different and I was an immigrant,” M.I.A recalls in the documentary.

She is often at the center of controversy because of her lyrics, political activism, and aesthetic choices. She has also been accused of supporting terrorism after she openly condemned the violence that the Tamils faced during the Sri Lankan civil war.

