British Photographer Takes To Mumbai’s Streets To Capture The Beautiful Sight Of Men Holding Hands

Keep your eyes and mind open, and you can find interesting elements in even the most mundane surroundings. And if this sounds unreasonably big on the wonders of “observation”, you definitely should dig more into this series that the British Photographer Vincent Dolman, captured during his last trip to India.

A fashion and celebrity photographer, who has shot with the likes of Rihanna and Eminem, Dolman has been coming to India every year for a decade, but it was a photo he took of two men holding hands by the colonial-era Gateway of India in Mumbai (below) which when he chanced upon in the role, got him to return to find more “men hand-in-hand”.

According to the common belief it’s more common in the West than in India, for people to show love through physical gestures, right? But this isn’t something that the British men can accept, and that is what made it appear so delightfully unconventional and charming to Dolman – in an interview, he shared, “In our society you only get a hug from your mate when you’re in the pub and have had a few, or on a pill at a festival.” Though masculinity is rigidly defined and homophobia is rampant in India, but the practice is so common that it is rarely noticed.

Dolman wishes for men in western society to think about being more affectionate. Putting hands on your mate’s shoulder is such a normal thing to do, but it’s different to different cultures, and that’s what fascinated him. “I loved the way men can, without even thinking, show how close they are. And that’s because it represents love and friendship. Much needed in today’s world,” he shared with media.

“It’s about friendship, and Indian men do it without even thinking about it, I found it really beautiful. It’s quite gentle and nice. But the photos are kind of holding a mirror up to Western society, saying, look, what have we lost? We’re just not like that with each other, and it’s sad really.”

So it was in June, that Dolman got back to India and stayed in Mumbai for a week. He wandered around the city, photographing hundreds of men of all ages holding hands on the beach, by the Gateway, and in the streets. Sometimes, at the beginning, I read, he’d stop people and ask, ‘Why do you hold hands?’ And they would look at him like he was stupid, like, why wouldn’t we hold hands, we’re best friends!

“It took me a couple of days to get my first good shot, at first I was looking in the wrong places and at the wrong time of day. But with the help of a local fixer, and through conversations, I learnt that it mostly happens when guys are chilling,” he shared.

But the result is a beautiful series of around 15 images that capture a unique quirk of Indian life and masculinity, and eventually Dolman wants to expand the project to include other parts of India, seeking out men holding hands in the Himalayas and beyond.

