British Photographer Rankin’s Latest Project Captures Beauty Without The Traditional Frame

White, thin, tall, flawless are kind of the words that spring to mind when it comes to defining “beauty.” Anything beyond that neither is accepted – be it ads, fashion, or movies, nor is it seen as beautiful. Maybe it’s a vicious cycle. However, in the recent times, a lot of designers and brands have been taking baby steps to evolve the idea of beauty and make the world more inclusive.

Joining the lineage is ace British photographer Ranking, whose earlier portraits have been of dignitaries and celebrities like Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of England and supermodel Kate Moss.

In his recent project, he has captured the beauty that goes beyond the standards. In a collaboration with Changing Faces, his Portrait Positive is a collection of photographs of young people and adults in the UK with facial and body differences. The project aims to help them develop self-esteem and self-confidence.

Three of the women from the portrait series were last seen on the runway on September 16, where they were shot by Rankin, coordinated by Stephen Bell and dressed in designs by Steven Tai, for the designer’s presentation at London Fashion Week.

One of the women in the series, Natasha, was born with pyloric stenosis and then had to have emergency surgeries through her childhood and adult life. “The result is my stomach looks like a hot cross bun,” she said, according to Vogue India. She added, “I came of age in the ’90s, the era of the washboard stomach and the crop top. I spent a long time hating my weird tummy but, after my innards have now tried and failed to kill me three times, I’m just grateful to be alive and want to celebrate that.”

Other women captured in the project suffer from burns, amniotic band syndrome and cleft palates, but they have all faced their overwhelming conditions head on and have been able to change their own narrative.

Speaking of the project, Rankin said, “Living with a visible difference, you are literally judged by your appearance and compared to what I think is a fake idea of what it is to be beautiful, or even normal.” He added, “The only way to shift this perception is to talk about it and face it head-on. Our amazing subjects are dealing with these issues with grace, dignity, and strength.”

The Portrait Positive photographs have been collated to form an eponymous book – proceeds from the sales of which will go to support Changing Faces’ work. The book will launch on September 25 and will be available on their website as well as at select stores, boutiques and art spaces across the UK.

Here are some of the pictures from the project:

H/T: Vogue India

Pictures courtesy: Vogue India