British Artist Arabella Dorman Made Sure That This Christmas Was More Than Just A Celebration In London

This Christmas, St. James Church in Piccadilly, London, became home to a haunting yet compassionate exhibition by British artist Arabella Dorman.

She collected more than 700 clothing items discarded on the beaches and olive groves of Lesbos island in Greece, highlighting the plight of refugees. A chandelier-like structure was made out of those collected clothes. The coming together of the artist and church in London had a much-needed message behind the exhibition.

According to Hindustan Times, Dorman expressed her reason behind the act and said, “I picked up some of these clothes and was immediately struck by the hidden presence of the wearer and I reflected on the power of clothes to tell a story. Every time you pick up a new item of clothing, you’re engaging with another life.”

The clothes hung in a mass look like a chandelier from afar but the artist, who has worked in Gaza, Afghanistan, and Iraq, wants worshippers to look closer and reflect on the individuals who once wore the garments. She said, “Refugees are not numbers, they are people.”

The installation was titled Suspended, as the dangled clothes represented the state of uncertainty in which refugees find themselves. “They are suspended in limbo — stuck between a past to which they cannot return and a future to which they cannot move forward,” Dorman said.

A passer-by Bill Richardson, 54, said he did feel challenged by the artwork and was curious about the tragic journeys that the tangled clothes portrayed. He said, “It did make me stop and think about how grateful I am in life and to give thought and consideration to those not as fortunate as myself.”

Before the big launch of #Suspended with The Right Worshipful Lord Mayor of Westminster & The Revd Lucy Winkett @StJPiccadilly . #Suspended #installation #installationart #refugeeswelcome #refugees 100 Likes, 2 Comments – Arabella Dorman (@arabelladorman) on Instagram: “Before the big launch of #Suspended with The Right Worshipful Lord Mayor of Westminster & The Revd…”

Rector Lucy Winkett informed that in the last 10 days, more than 3,000 people saw the artwork as they attended the church for carol services and worship. She said, “It’s a very modern story of a despotic leader, a dangerous situation, and a family fleeing from peril. This is actually what Christmas is about, this story happening in Europe right now, that’s the Christmas story.”

Discarded refugee shoes from the beaches and camps of Lesbos, as part of my #installation #Suspended – particularly poignant as we celebrate #InternationalMigrantsDay & the brave & resourceful who risk all in search for a better life #dubsamendment #refugees 57 Likes, 9 Comments – Arabella Dorman (@arabelladorman) on Instagram: “Discarded refugee shoes from the beaches and camps of Lesbos, as part of my #installation…”

The project aims to raise funds for the Starfish Foundation, a charity in Lesbos where hundreds of refugees still come ashore each month.

H/T: Hindustan Times