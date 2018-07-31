Britain’s First Modern Lesbian Anne Lister Finally Recognised With A Rainbow-Coloured Plaque

Anne Lister was Britain’s first modern lesbian who lived her life openly. Born in the late 1700s, she was an entrepreneur, landowner, and diarist who came from a well-to-do family in Halifax, United Kingdom.

After almost 200 years of her marriage with Ann Walker, it was finally recognized last week with a rainbow-colored plaque at the Holy Trinity Church in Goodramgate, York.

This was a nod to the country’s lesbian, gay, and transgender history. The plaque heralds Lister as a “gender-nonconforming entrepreneur” who “celebrated marital commitment, without legal recognition, to Ann Walker in this church.” The couple took communion at the altar all the way back in 1834.

Lister is known for her string of female lovers, with whom she lived her life openly before culminating in her last relationship with Ann Walker. Ann was an heiress at a neighboring estate.

Lister was Christian and wanted to be married in the Holy Trinity church, which she did on an Easter Sunday with Ann. Their ceremony is now seen as the site of the first lesbian marriage to be held in Britain.

Same-sex unions became legal in the UK a full 180 years after their ceremony.

Lister was also a prolific writer, whose 27-volume diaries clock in at around four million words and were written with a code using algebra and the Greek alphabet. In them, she detailed social history over many decades and her extensive affairs and love life. Sadly, only five years after getting married, Lister died after developing a fever while traveling in Georgia.

“She never experienced any difficulty in reconciling her lesbian sexuality with her Christianity,” said Helena Whitbread, who has studied Lister’s diaries for 35 years and is writing a biography. “Her firm belief was that as God had endowed her with her sexual nature, it would be wrong to act against it.”

Her diaries remained hidden for almost 50 years, until a descendant, John Lister, who had inherited Shibden Hall, found them and broke the code derived from algebra and the Greek alphabet. The sexually explosive content so alarmed Lister – who was clandestinely gay – that he returned the diaries to their hiding place.

They were rediscovered in the following century when Shibden Hall opened as a museum. The bulk of the journals recorded Lister’s daily life and network of acquaintances – an extraordinarily detailed social history giving an intimate glimpse into the Georgian era. Her “depiction of Halifax resembles a cross between [the 19th century novel] Cranford and Jane Austen,” according to Whitbread.

The BBC is filming an eight-part miniseries called Gentleman Jack about Lister, written by Sally Wainwright, which is set to air in 2019.

