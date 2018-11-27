Bringing Northeastern Cuisine To The Homes of Mainland Indians, This YouTube Channel Is A Must-Check-Out

I once read somewhere, “Be different, be you.” While many of us are afraid to live by that maxim, Nambie Jessica Marak, a Media Studies graduate from Shillong isn’t. Starting her own YouTube channel, Eat Your Kappa, she now has over 10,653 subscribers who regularly watch her vlogs where she documents different recipes from the Northeast.

Calling herself a rookie food enthusiast, Nambie is a native of a remote village in the West Khasi Hills and has traveled and observed the different cultures across the mainland. After she completed her post-graduation and worked for a short period of time as an Assistant Professor at the famous Madras Christian College, she started “fidgeting with the idea of being involved in the creative process and become a content creator.”



“I am someone who has far too many interests. Choosing one linear career meant doing that alone and giving up all my other interests. After leaving my regular job, I freelanced for a while as a communication trainer, which gave me enough time to work on my channel too,” she said. And now she is teaching students at an international school in Coorg.

Wak Kappa l Garo Style Pork Curry Kappa is an authentic and distinct cooking style followed by the A’chik a.k.a Garo people of Meghalaya in Northeastern India and Northern Bangladesh. Meat of choice is boiled with lots of chilies, ginger, garlic and the key ingredient an alkali. Traditionally, ‘Kalchi’ obtained from ash of burnt bamboo or plantain stumps was used as the alkali in cooking.

“Honestly, till I was at home with my parents I wasn’t even remotely interested in cooking,” she said. But when she moved to Chennai for her higher studies, she started missing her home-cooked food.



“That’s when I started looking for North Eastern food recipes to cook. It became an obsession. However, during my stay in Chennai and I found very few YouTube channels with good quality recipe videos in English. That’s where I found an opportunity to start my own channel dedicated to recipes from the Northeast. This was around January 2016. I had created an account nearly a year ago, but I started posting videos only in January,” she said.

Baring Na’kam | Garo Recipe Brinjal with dry fish is an A’chik dish which is an amazing combination of brinjal and dry fish cooked with a pinch of cooking soda or organically made alkali – Kalchi/kratchi.



As for the name of her channel, Eat Your Kappa, Kappa is a Garo method of cooking using lye (a strong alkali) extracted from bamboo or barks of banana trees to give it a distinct flavour and tenderize meat and vegetables. “It is something that we typically make at home,” she said.

“This method of cooking is done by other North Eastern tribal communities as well, and it was something that I grew up eating. The word Kappa was to me was synonymous to North Eastern cuisine,” she added.



Apart from recipes, she also posts videos of unique farming practices, festivals, and village life.

“I tend to present the North Eastern way of life as such. As far as the food is concerned, however, most of my videos are mostly about recipes alone. However, I have made a few videos which present the social context behind a particular recipe. One time, I made a video on how and why lye extracted from bamboo or banana tree is used in our cooking after coming across an absurd blog that North Eastern people eat ash,” she said.



“Even though every tribe uses different plants to cook, we have some stuff in common. One of the herbs indigenous to the North East is the heartleaf or fish-mint and is used in all the tribal regions, even in parts of South East Asia,” she added. “For example, the cuisine of the Garo people is very similar to that of tribes from Tripura and even Bodos of Assam. Most tribal cuisine is devoid of cooking oil. Food is mostly boiled rather than deep fried or baked. Most of the vegetables come from their own backyards. Very few spices are used, while food is flavored with ginger, chilies, sesame and sometimes with onions and garlic.”

“Cooking food inside bamboo or wrapped in banana leaves is also very common among different tribes of the Northeast. Food from this part of the world is devoid of all that glamour that’s there in mainland Indian cuisine. The food is simple, earthy and at the same time is also delicious,” she said. “I’ll call it a gastronomical blackhole when it comes to awareness about Northeast cuisine, culture or even communities—more than a misconception, there is no awareness. I think the only thing most of them know about is Momo, which again is a predominantly Tibetan dish. Also, there is a belief that North Eastern food is bizarre and we eat anything and everything.”

H/T: The Better India