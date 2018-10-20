Bringing Home A Child With An Incurable Genetic Disorder, Dr. Aloma Lobo Gave Her A Future She Deserved

When Dr. Aloma Lobo received a call from her colleague about a two-week-old baby girl that had been abandoned, she and her husband David Lobo rushed to see the child who was suffering from a rare genetic condition – ichthyosis. She had flaky and thick skin, visually-impaired in one eye and was born without eyelids so her eyes would be open all the time, prone to injuries. While many would have turned her away, this Bengaluru couple decided to adopt the child even though they had three kids of their own.

Up until then, Dr. Aloma and David had fostered many abandoned kids in the past until they found their forever homes.

And not only the couple but their children also wanted the baby girl to come home with them. “Mumma, we have to take her home,” Aloma’s second daughter had said.

But initially, even though they brought her home, Aloma and David were unsure if the little girl could even make it as her body temperature had to be adjusted frequently and creams and oils had to be constantly applied to her.

“The biggest challenge was finding disposable diapers that wouldn’t stick to her skin. She had to be changed every hour. But even as young as she was, my Nisha was always a fighter. She still is. She became the focus of my life. Her skin condition did not matter. She was, is and will always be my beautiful baby girl,” said Aloma.

While Nisha was unconditionally accepted by her mother, she still had to face the never-ending stigma from outsiders who would often comment that it was her parent’s karma that caused her to suffer from the condition. Many feared that her condition was contagious.

“Madam, you understand her condition, but how do you expect my teachers to take care of a child like this?” said the person-in-charge in the kindergarten school Aloma had decided to enroll Nisha in.

Once a young boy in Nisha’s playgroup gave everyone an invitation to his birthday except for Nisha. “She kicked him in the shin for not inviting her. She was quite spirited and told me about the incident. But I was quick to correct her, saying that she could be upset, but she couldn’t hurt anyone. She was hesitant, but she apologized to him the following day,” shared Aloma.

Even when she was enrolled in a convent school close to home, some parents wouldn’t let their children anywhere near her. Nisha’s life changed when an international school, Trio World Academy, enrolled her. “Much of her confidence can be attributed to the encouragement of her teachers and peers. She made some of her closest friends there. She was a responsible student and was given equal opportunities. It is a classic example of how inclusive schools can impact a child with special needs,” said Aloma.

Even though Nisha faced ridicule and discrimination from others, her heart was always bigger than those who tried to shame her. Like when she was 12, she organized a book fair along with her classmates and raised Rs 1.2 lakh for a child with a big tumor in the chest that had been abandoned at a hospital. An NGO had funded her first two surgeries, but they couldn’t afford the third one. The money Nisha collected funded her last operation, saving her life. She was later adopted by a family in the USA.

Many tend to get curious when they see Nisha and while many would be offended by incessant questions about their disease, she prefers to solve their query. Like, once while she was traveling with her parents to Singapore, two little girls asked her, “Why is your skin like this? Are you getting old very fast?” With a smile, she explained the condition to the girls.

“She is comfortable with herself. She knows people get curious and stare, but she doesn’t let it get to her. Her brother once made her a card for everyone who stared at her. It said, ‘If you are curious, ask me’,” said Aloma.

“I get upset. As a mother, I am constantly worrying if she is getting hurt. I remember how a man threw up a ruckus on a flight from San Francisco. He pointed out to Nisha and told the stewardess, ‘She has to get down, she cannot be on this flight.’ I was so angry I wanted to punch him. But I didn’t. Nisha told me, ‘Mother sit down. Don’t bother. Let him be.’ The other flyers were quick to react to his behavior and said that he could get off if he liked but Nisha wouldn’t. It was the day I realised I shouldn’t react, but respond to such behaviors,” she added.

For Aloma, adopting Nisha had been the best decision of her life.

“I respect that many parents want a healthy child and it is their choice. But I always tell the parents to look deep into their hearts and see if there is a place for a child who needs them desperately. People often say, ‘How nice of you to adopt Nisha.’ But I correct them saying, she wasn’t the only one who needed us. We needed her too. What we have received from her is immeasurable. It is not charity to adopt a child with special needs. It is all about giving to each other,” she said.

