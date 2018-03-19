Bringing Back The Charm Of Postcards, Bistriti Poddar Is Adding A Magical Twist To FB Conversations

I had been strangely upset when I had seen the trend of postcards slowly phasing out. In the era of ‘instant’, the I-will-take-days-to-reach system has slim chances of survival. But they carry this certain charm, that someone took out the time to scroll through its surface, it felt personal, cherished. A similar feeling that a Facebook page Paperless Postcards stirred in me.

With over six years of experience as a writer, a content manager, and editor, the one thing Bistriti Poddar learned was how acutely desirous a human being is of sharing his thoughts, to find words that portray the chaos in his mind. It was this that led to the foundation of Paperless Postcards in April 2016, a one-of-a-kind platform for simple, powerful and thought-provoking non-fictional ‘conversations’. It clocks 20,000+ sessions, weekly features, open letters, narrations (conversations turned into short stories with a plot twist) and poetry.

Instagram post by Paperless Postcards * Mar 13, 2018 at 7:00pm UTC 4,082 Likes, 8 Comments – Paperless Postcards (@paperless_postcards) on Instagram

Following the page since its inception, I had never been more amazed. It had been an instant hit and I was even more mesmerized when I heard the mind behind the wonder talk at TEDx! And the only thing to do was…? Well, talk to Bistriti herself, obviously! Excerpts:

So, tell me (I rub my hands in anticipation), how did the journey of Paperless Postcards start?

The internet was getting saturated with frivolous and intimidating content, I wanted to disrupt that and create something which was meaningful, impactful and stereotype-breaking. There was a need for something simple yet effective, subtle yet powerful, sensible yet raw and I just tried to fill that void.

Instagram post by Paperless Postcards * Sep 22, 2017 at 2:59pm UTC 3,613 Likes, 5 Comments – Paperless Postcards (@paperless_postcards) on Instagram

The concept was very strong, as nonfiction is a genre we all relate to, plus something that is inspired by real life can never go unnoticed. These are conversations that are sourced from real life.

Paperless Postcards is the country’s first and the largest social community for non-fictional conversations with more than 5 million impressions weekly. They have also collaborated with over 20 brands like Cipla, Shopper’s Stop, Charcoal Biryani, six films like Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Qarib Qarib Singlle, Lucknow Central and held workshops in IIM Indore, IIT Dhanbad etc.

Life is tricky, so are circumstances. But sometimes we find answers in songs like these. Check out the brand new song out now from Lucknow Central here http://bit.ly/MeerEKaarwan Inspired by true events, Lucknow Central is slated to release on September 15 2017. @lucknowcentral #MeerEKaarwan 2,480 Likes, 16 Comments – Paperless Postcards (@paperless_postcards) on Instagram: “Life is tricky, so are circumstances. But sometimes we find answers in songs like these. Check out…”

Well, being a fan of your page, I have always been curious to know, why did you use the postcard-style?

Postcards are synonymous with dialogues, expressions, and nostalgia. We wanted to crack a concept that resonates with these elements and had digital at its core. Hence, Paperless (digital) Postcards. It is the reason we became so popular, it was not just because of our conversations but also for our designing as well as there was an instant connect.

FAN POST: Melvin Mathew Subscribe to https://thepaperlesspostcards.com/ and find more interesting reads 2,754 Likes, 8 Comments – Paperless Postcards (@paperless_postcards) on Instagram: “FAN POST: Melvin Mathew Subscribe to https://thepaperlesspostcards.com/ and find more interesting…”

You sound like you have a special bond with postcards.

Yep, I do. I remember writing letters to my grandfather in my summer holidays and a few innocent love letters to my crush in school… psst, which I never posted.

Haha! I have some of them stashed away too. Well, your postcards carry some of the best advice, which is the one that you implement in your life strictly?

That a woman doesn’t need validation or permission and if she follows this advice she becomes someone who will always be envied. She has to remind herself time and again that she is a badass superwoman who has the superpower of self-confidence.

Instagram post by Paperless Postcards * Aug 8, 2017 at 3:58pm UTC 3,018 Likes, 4 Comments – Paperless Postcards (@paperless_postcards) on Instagram

Sounds like a tried and tested advice. Bistriti, I’ve often seen the hashtag, #IAmPrettyAndPlenty, do you identify with it as well?

Totally! And with such boldness that many times I have been often affectionately called ‘LETHAL’ by my friends and fans.

Disclaimer: This conversation is non fictional. Any resemblance to real life is purely intentional. Need a break from your coffee and books timetable? Here’s your new go-to! www.thepaperlesspostcards.com 3,062 Likes, 6 Comments – Paperless Postcards (@paperless_postcards) on Instagram: “Disclaimer: This conversation is non fictional. Any resemblance to real life is purely intentional….”

Ooh! Another post of yours has the question ‘What’s your poison?”, what’s yours?

Food!

Disclaimer: This conversation is non fictional. Any resemblance to real life is purely intentional. Subscribe to https://thepaperlesspostcards.com/ and find more interesting reads 3,091 Likes, 12 Comments – Paperless Postcards (@paperless_postcards) on Instagram: “Disclaimer: This conversation is non fictional. Any resemblance to real life is purely intentional….”

Bistriti, I have noticed this prominent pattern in your posts of ‘he-she’ dialogues.

Since these non-fiction conversations are directly sourced from real life, most of the conversations carry my ideologies, and apparently, I am like that ‘she’. One who is unafraid to be herself and has some of the best witty comebacks ever. There are many ‘she-she’ dialogues as well.

Instagram post by Paperless Postcards * Aug 15, 2017 at 2:02pm UTC 3,239 Likes, 12 Comments – Paperless Postcards (@paperless_postcards) on Instagram

With the focus currently on LGBTQ rights, The Paperless Postcards has already picked up the issue and has posted some hard-hitting open letters and narrations. And as Bistriti says, this particular topic is led by the head of content, who is a 19-year-old prodigy, Zainab Haji.

Now that we are on the topic of your team, why don’t you tell me about them?

We have a brilliant team of 17 designers, digital marketers, writers, strategists and collaboration mentors. Oh, they are the spine of the brand.

And above all, there is no boss, no higher or lower employees, just a bunch of crazy, extremely connected and highly competitive people working together. Our experiences are the genesis of our ideas.

I would love to meet your team one day. So, apart from LGBTQ rights, what other social causes do you pick up in your posts?

Many, such as empowerment of girls, domestic violence, gender equality, racism, and many more.

Your posts are hard-hitting indeed and so are the open letters you share. So what would be your open-letter to yourself be like?

“Dear self, keep inspiring as many lives as you can…” yep, something along those lines.

A worthy advice to it would be. So, what is the life wisdom one can draw from your Postcards?

Truth, reality checks, self-love, breaking stereotypes is a must, that one should never cease self-discovery, that inspiration is the key to success, also that friendship is pivotal and the most crucial – that happiness starts with you!

Instagram post by Paperless Postcards * Aug 27, 2017 at 3:33pm UTC 3,298 Likes, 11 Comments – Paperless Postcards (@paperless_postcards) on Instagram

Paperless Postcards is also in the process of publishing their first book.

In the journey of sharing such pearls of wisdom, what is the life lesson that you’ve learned?

I can’t really point out one but, Apeksha, I have connected with myself at levels that I wasn’t even aware existed. It’s a tremendous feeling to know yourself.

It truly is. Being a frequent social media-holic, I have seen many pages which share such musings, but no one holds the charm like yours does.

I feel like they are mere clones without a soul. Such pages will come and go but the most important thing is to think through your product and have a vision behind it. To build a strong brand that people remember, you must have a strong concept and brand positioning that becomes your signature. That’s what we did!

It’s easy to have a page because you want to be popular. We didn’t create Paperless Postcards because we wanted to be popular, we created it because we wanted to impact lives, one postcard at a time. We intended to make a brand and inspire people. And we intricately took care of innovation, marketing, and branding. Hence, success followed.