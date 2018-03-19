Bring The Blues Back In Your Closet, Like These B-Wood Girls, While Spring Is Still Here

Feeling blue? Then let it appear all over you!

While the world is gushing over different Autumn/Winter’18 collections from the runway, we’ve decided to keep enjoying the colourful spirit of spring/summer. Considering this season has a lot of bright gemstones colours to offer, we encourage you to throw some spotlight on the shades of blue.

Just like these Bollywood actors, we, too, think that splashes of blue have the power to electrify your summer look. From pant-suits to gowns, check out how the B-town ladies are inspiring us in sky-blues and the ultra-violets.

Luxury and Fashion do come with a responsibility towards our planet. 🌎 Last night at the #MonacoResidentialConclave @peaklife_magazine @visitmonaco @pachammama 41.8k Likes, 188 Comments – Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq) on Instagram: “Luxury and Fashion do come with a responsibility towards our planet. 🌎 Last night at the…”

💜 438.4k Likes, 2,061 Comments – Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Instagram: “💜”

Suited up for #WelcomeToNewYork promotions today! Styled by @mohitrai (tap for deets), makeup @divyachablani and hair @themadhurinakhale ❤️ #sonastylefile 264.1k Likes, 1,517 Comments – Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Instagram: “Suited up for #WelcomeToNewYork promotions today! Styled by @mohitrai (tap for deets), makeup…”

Do you like blue as much as we do? Tell us in the comment section below!