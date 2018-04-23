Brinda Karat Accuses BJP Of Protecting Rapists And Preparing Bands Of ‘Rapist Rakshaks’

While many rejoice in Centre’s decision of ascribing death penalty to rapists of those below 12 years of age, Brinda Karat was talking to the reporters about her concerns associated with ordinance on the sidelines of ongoing 22nd Congress of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), on Saturday.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader accused the government of diverting attention from the government protecting the rapists of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua as per a report by The Economic Times.

Karat said that the government in a way is protecting the rapists and thus the death penalty should be inflicted on those who are sheltering them. She said, “We have heard about gau rakshaks and criminal activities which they indulged in. Today BJP is preparing and has prepared bands of men who are rapist rakshaks.”

Addressing the reporters she raised that the statute books already provide the death penalty for the rarest of the cases. She added, “In principle, the CPI-M is against the death penalty. However, in this context, the actual problem is not that there is no death penalty on statute books. The actual issue is that those in government are defending the rapists.”

“I am afraid this has very little credibility because what is required is certainty of punishment. The Ordinance is not addressing the issue which is agitating the minds of people,” she said.

The CPI-M meet strongly condemned the horrific rape of minor girls both in Kathua and Unnao. Karat said, “The shame of Kathua is that the victim was selected because of her religion and accused were protected because of their religion.”

She also expressed that while PM Modi broke his silence for the Kathua rape case it was too little and too late and didn’t do justice to the victim at all.

