Bride Cancels Wedding And Lodges FIR Against Drunk Groom For Misbehaving With Her Family

Gone are the days when the groom and his family were the dominating figures at a wedding, or at least we can hope so. Now the time is when a bride can bravely cancel her own wedding when the need arises, something that happened in Odisha’s Rourkela town.

She was to be married on Sunday night at a temple but Shankar Panda, 28, her groom, a resident of Bondhmunda, arrived drunk with his friends and started misbehaving with her father and brother.

This made the woman cancel her wedding and rush to the Tangarpalli police station in her bridal attire where she lodged an FIR against the bridegroom, his elder brother, and others.

Both Shankar Panda and his elder brother has been detained by the police but the former vehemently claims that his friends had mixed liquor with green coconut and his cold drinks. “I am sorry for what I did and I want to marry the woman,” Shankar said.

But the bold bride remains adamant on her decision. “I cannot marry a person who misbehaved with my family under the influence of alcohol,” she said.

H/T: Hindustan Times