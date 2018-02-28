Breaking The Shackles Of Patriarchy, These 2 Women Are ‘Manning’ Sandalwood Forests In Kerala

The sandalwood forests, spread over 600 hectares, in Marayoor, Kerala have always attracted poachers, smugglers and has been the hub of lumberjacks and loggers who indulge in illegal tree felling. And guarding these dangerous woods are two female forest officers, Athira P Vijayan and PS Sreedevi, without giving a single thought to their safety and security.

Being the first women in the state ‘manning’ the forest range, Athira P and Sreedevi are engineers who were among the first batch of 40 women BFOs ( Beat Forest Officers) appointed by the Kerala government on January 1, who have been entrusted the responsibility of guarding the Kadukkathara division under Nachivayal forest station.

“We don’t feel safe even inside our houses, so I wondered how it would be in the jungles. But then I thought, that very fear is what is stopping us from attempting anything new. I decided to conquer my fears. Now, I feel confident, though it isn’t easy,” Athira told.

The patrolling schedule starts at 6 pm every day when they march into the forest with their flashlights, batons and walkie-talkies and ends at 6 am in the next morning. Aware of the risk the task poses to their life, as the danger of smugglers and any other illegal activities in the forest is always there, both the women still intend to do their job.

“What is life without challenges and adventure?” Athira said.

H/T: The Better India