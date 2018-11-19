Breaking Chains Of Patriarchy, Richa Gaur Today Is A 7-Time National Champion In Martial Arts

When it comes to martial arts, like countless other fields it too, is pegged as one of the ‘only’ male dominant spaces. So, when it comes to a female wanting to make her name in the field, more often than not they have to battle the misogynistic and patriarchial point-of-view of the society than the challenges they may face if they ever get to compete in a tournament.

But overcoming these very odds are two young women in India who are making sure that when they set out to attain victory to make their nation proud nothing stands in their way, not even the narrow mentality of the people of their country. These two superwomen are 23-year-old Richa Gaur and 20-year-old Bhavisha Singh.

A 3rd Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo, Richa has been titled Muay Thai Queen Of India. When she was born, doctors weren’t sure if she would survive as she was a premature baby weighing just 1.6 kgs. But here we are, 18 years later, and today, Richa is a 7-time national champion who has qualified for the Asian Olympics. She also holds defense workshops and gives motivational speeches to encourage and empower women. Till date, she has won more than a 100 women empowerment awards and has trained 60,000 students, 400 police forces, 300 government physical teachers, corporate employees, NCC Cadets, university & school students, and more.

Richa was born in a middle-class family in Rajasthan and started training in Taekwondo at the young age of 6. She still remembers the day she bagged a gold medal. “That was stimulation to keep playing and better myself as a martial artist,” she said.



But the success she enjoys today wasn’t easy to come by as she tackled everything from family pressures to federation disputes throughout her life to achieve her dream.

“I was very sensitive and was bullied multiple times by my classmates. I decided to convert my hobby into my identity and completely diverted my energy towards it. Being born as a girl in a conservative family, initially it was difficult for me to step out of my house, for safety reasons. To fulfill my dreams, I started dressing up as a boy in my childhood days so that I could get permission from my parents to leave home for practice and the general public would not recognize me as a girl,” she shared.



“Soon, my father who initially wanted me to become an engineer saw the fire in my eyes and the passion I had for the sport and started supporting me. Often, due to lack of female coaches, he was hesitant to send me out for tournaments but then he started taking leaves from work and accompanied me to all my state and national championships. He became my biggest fan and my biggest source of inspiration. As martial artists, we require a good diet, a physiotherapist, equipment along with technical training which cost a lot. Since we were short of funds, my father even helped me through his provident fund,” she added.



When she qualified for World Championships, her university was the least supportive despite knowing that she was going to represent the country. Even the government wasn’t very cooperative as she still hasn’t received her scholarship money as her file went ‘missing’.

“But these are challenges that are common to sportspersons in our country. You just fight them and move on,” she said.



Apart from this, Richa also feels that many instances of molestation take place in sports federations but women choose to not report them as they are afraid that they would be thrown out of the team. “Many times it is an acquired, cultivated fear by society. That is why I feel we should push for more female coaches to at least introduce girls to the sports so they can feel empowered and confident. This way, we can have more women representing the country in martial arts,” she explained.

H/T: Homegrown