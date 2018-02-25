Sunday, February 25 2018, 04:09:20
Breaking: Bollywood actor Sridevi passes away after suffering a cardiac arrest

  •  February 25, 2018

 

Bollywood actor Sridevi passed away on Saturday night after a cardiac arrest. The news was confirmed by her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor.

Sridevi, 54, was in Dubai to attend a wedding and suffered a cardiac arrest. The actor was reportedly with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi at the time of death.

The sudden demise of one of the most celebrated female superstar of Bollywood has come as a shock to all.

 

More details to come.

