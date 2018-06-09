Brazilian Tennis Star Maria Bueno Dies At The Age Of 78 After Battling Cancer

The amazing Brazilian tennis player, Maria Bueno, who was the symbol of inspiration for modern women’s tennis and won three Wimbledon singles titles and four at the US Open in the 1950s and 1960s, is no more. She had been suffering from mouth cancer and was 78.

Bueno had started playing tennis at the young age of six and entered her first tournament at 11. She played in a graceful manner, a fact that earned her the nickname of “The Tennis Ballerina”. Between 1959 and 1966, she won 19 Grand Slam titles- seven in singles, 11 in doubles and one in mixed doubles- and also reached the singles final at both the Australian and the French Open.

In 1978, she was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and had been contributing regularly to Brazilian television at Wimbledon, the US Open, and other major tennis events.

She has been described as “the incomparably balletic and flamboyant Bueno” in the Tennis Encyclopedia by Bud Collins and ranked number 1 in the world in 1959, 1960, 1964 and 1966.

By winning the Wimbledon and the US Open in the same season, she became the first non-US woman to attain the feat. “Maria was a big star who caught the interest of the fans at a time when the men took center stage. She helped lay the groundwork for what was to come,” said Billie Jean King. “She deserves to be recognized.”

Even though she was much-appreciated worldwide, she was always modest and shy, like when she was named Female Athlete of the Year in 1959, she said, “I’m not good. I’m afraid of everyone I play.”

“A very sad day for sports. Brazil and the world lost a true tennis legend,” tweeted the International Olympic Committee. She had been admitted to the Nove de Julho hospital in São Paulo in May and the hospital confirmed the news of her death this week.

H/T: The Hindu