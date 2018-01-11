Braving The Storm In The Pacific Ocean, 6 Women Naval Officers Steer INSV Tarini To Safety

En route the Falkland Islands, the all-women crew of the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini (INSV) encountered a menacing storm in the Pacific Ocean. In a recently released video footage by the news agency ANI, the team of six women naval officers can be seen masterfully steering their 17-meter yacht through the battering rain.

The team had left from Goa in September last year under Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi, to embark on an adventurous journey and comprises lieutenant commanders Pratibha Jamwal, P Swathi, and lieutenants S Vijaya Devi, Aishwarya Boddapati and Payal Gupta.

Titled Navika Sagar Parikrama, the expedition is scheduled to end in April 2018. The team’s current expedition is divided into five parts, with stop-overs at four ports, with the first port halt in Fremantle, Australia in October which was followed by Lyttleton in New Zealand. Collecting and simultaneously updating meteorological, ocean and wave data for accurate weather forecast by India meteorological department (IMD), the team has also been monitoring pollution levels.

Launched for the empowerment of women, the expedition stands as the symbol of the indomitable will they possess.

H/T: The Times Of India