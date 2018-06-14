Braving The Maut Ka Kuan For The Last 20 Years Without A Single Accident, Radha Is A True Daredevil

When I was a kid, I remember hanging on to my father’s arms in fear as I watched bikers and car drivers zooming around like crazy inside the famous Maut Ka Kuan. It is a rather well-known carnival show that exists even today, where the drivers wear no helmet and have no precaution in place. While even its name is enough to trigger fear in my heart, one woman has been acing this ‘Well of death’ for the past 20 years.

Yep, that’s right. For 20 years, Radha has been performing death-defying stunts in this dangerous pit and never had a single accident. She is one of the few women who are part of this dangerous game.

Photographer Ken Hermann and art director Gemma Fletcher documented a group of riders at the Solapur fair in Maharashtra and in an interview with Vice, they talked about how Radha was the single most shocking thing that they saw while following the carnival.

“Maybe it was when the female driver [Radha] got up onto the roof of the car and held on while driving,” said Ken.

The carnival is run by a man known to everyone as ‘The Boss’ and initially, he didn’t want Radha to drive as she was only 13 at the time. He asked her to take permission from her parents first, who said yes. After their nod of approval, she did a test run and the boss was instantly impressed by her.

Compared to the other riders, she attracts a larger audience and is paid a bit more because of it. As we know how women who ‘dare’ to do what is perceived a man’s field is treated with criticism and disrespect, especially from men, it is surprising that it is the exact opposite in her case. “She was very respected by the others, and they really looked after her. I think a lot of the audience are men because it’s dangerous and there are engines and all that. Maybe that’s why you don’t find many female drivers and it’s unique to see Radha,” said Ken.

H/T: Vice