Braving Cyclone Fani, This Radio Jockey Ensured Safety Of Hundreds With Constant Updates

As normal life is limping back to normality in the districts ravaged by cyclone Fani, we came across many stories of people joining hands to help the victims, from locals to the cops. But playing a crucial role amidst the chaos was the unbeatable spirit of a Community Radio Jockey near Konark (Puri), who braved all odds to broadcast information to her listeners.

While the wind speed reached up to 200 km per hour on May 3, radio jockey Rojalin Pradhan sat through the cyclone ensuring people’s safety by giving them live updates from India Meteorological Department’s website.

What makes us salute this woman’s spirit is the fact that despite the internet services went down, she made sure that the villagers were well-informed about the updates, which also included informing them how to stay safe during the cyclone. Not just this, she even answered a number of calls from her listeners who wanted to know about the cyclone shelters until the phone lines were snapped.

Just before the cyclone hit Chilika region, Rojalin was on a night shift and she couldn’t leave community Radio Namaskar station, which is close to her home, as the other staff couldn’t make it to work the next morning due to the intensified storm.

Praising Rojalin for her efforts, founder of the community radio, NA Shah Ansari shared, “She informed me that she was all alone. But, she refused to discontinue the service. She felt dissemination of information during the disaster was important. She ensured that people who are living in vulnerable villages are informed about the fact. She urged them to evacuate the village and shift to cyclone shelters of other villages.”

Talking about her experience, Rojalin shared, “After 11.30 am, the antenna of the radio station broke down. I observed the red signal on my system, which indicated that there was no output. Thereafter, I waited inside the radio centre as wind tore through the area.”

