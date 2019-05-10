Braving All Odds, This Super Cop Wins Hearts By Rescuing People In Wake Of Cyclone Fani

As districts of Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh remained crippled for about a week due to Cyclone Fani, a woman cop, Pritismita Parida, in Kendrapara district of Odisha, showed how a policewoman is never off duty.

While the human casualty in the calamity remained unchanged, 23-year-old Parida, braving all odds, worked tirelessly to save the lives of many. Constable of Talachua marine police station, Parida single-handedly came to rescue around 300 women and children on her motorcycle as Fani inched closer to Odisha coast on May 3. From May 1 to 3, Parida successfully managed to shift the women, children and elderly to cyclone shelters, doing a task that was not easy to accomplish.

It took Parida a lot of time to convince the women about the necessity to move out of their homes to ensure their safety. Speaking to The New Indian Express, she shared, “After the authorities warned that cyclone Fani would hit coastal pockets, I decided to shift women and children on my motorcycle. It was dangerous to drive a motorcycle with two pillion riders on slippery village roads but, I was determined to rescue them. As many villagers were getting restless, I had to shift two at a time.”

While muddy and slippery roads posed as a big problem for Parida, her determination ensured everyone’s safety. “In some cases, villagers did not want to move from their houses, I spoke to them and convinced them before shifting them to safety on my motorcycle.” The rescue operation also included shifting of three pregnant women.

Appreciating Parida’s efforts, Malati Haldar of Paraparia, shared, “Pritismita did a brave job by saving many lives. Apart from rescue work, she along with other police officials provided us cooked food and relief items.”

Going beyond the call of duty to ensure the safety of the masses, Parida’s efforts have garnered her a lot of appreciation.

H/T: The New Indian Express