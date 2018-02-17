Bravery Of This Indian-American Teacher Saves Lives At The Florida’s School Mass Shooting

Seventeen innocents died in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida after an ex-student Nikolas Cruz opened fire on the students. But the death toll could have been much higher if Indian-American origin Math teacher, Shanthi Viswanathan, hadn’t shown her quick wit which saved the life of many students.

It was when her algebra class was in session that the alarm went off. Shanthi Viswanathan quickly shut the doors to her classroom and made the students crouch on the floor. Covering the windows she made that the students were out of the reach and sight of the gunman.

“She was quick on her feet. She used her knowledge. She saved a lot of kids,” Dawn Jarboe, the mother of one of Viswanathan’s students.

Even when the SWAT Team came and asked her to open the door, she preferred to take no chances that it wasn’t the gunman trying to trick her into opening the door.

“She said, ‘knock it down or open it with a key. I’m not opening the door,’“ Jarboe said. The SWAT team then took out the window and took the students and Viswanathan out.

Arrested within 40 minutes of his inhuman act, Nikolas has a history of a troubled childhood and has been described by students of having a volatile behavior.

H/T: Hindustan Times