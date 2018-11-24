Brave Karachi Policewoman Suhai Aziz Talpur Saves Chinese Diplomats From Terrorist Attacks

On Friday, heavily-armed terrorists of the Baloch Liberation Army, or BLA, in Karachi attacked many Chinese diplomatic staff members in an attempt to take them as hostages but thanks to a brave and fearless woman officer of Karachi Police, their efforts were thwarted.



It was senior Superintendent Police Suhai Aziz Talpur who led the security operation against the terrorists, who were armed with nine hand-grenades, assault rifles, magazines, and explosives. She stopped them from entering the consulate building where all the diplomatic staff was. When the terrorist reached the gates of the consulate, the police team, already in position, neutralized them.



But this brave officer was once forced to leave her village for wanting to study.

“When my parents decided to enroll me at a school, most of our relatives started taunting my family. So much so, that my family had to leave our village and move to a nearby town,” she said. Suhai hails from a lower-middle-class family of Bhai Khan Talpur village in the Sindh province.

But her father Aziz Talpur, a political activist and writer, refused to bow even when his relatives cut off ties with him because he wanted Suhai to study.



“But I vowed to provide my daughter quality education,” he said. After her primary education at a private school in Tando Muhammad Khan, she joined Bahria Foundation for her intermediate studies and later pursued B.Com from the Zubaida Girls College, Hyderabad, in Sindh province.



“My family wanted me to become a chartered accountant but I found the job to be very dull as it had no social value,” she said. “That is when I appeared for CSS and cleared it in the first attempt.”



“My parents are nationalists. As a child, they used to emphasize that I memorize Sindhi poetry. This developed my interest in literature and history, leading me to secure top marks in both the subjects in the CSS (Central Superior Services) exams,” she added.



H/T: Hindustan Times