Branka Stamenkovic Is The Blogger Who Head-Started Brestfeeding Revolution In Serbia

Branka Stamenkovic was in for a traumatic experience when she gave birth to her first child in Serbia. Her infant was taken away from her moments after he was born and kept away for the next three days. Pained and shocked by the experience, Branka gave a vent to her emotions through a blog in 2008.

Besides triggering an unprecedented outpouring of similar stories from women across the country, Branka’s blog sparked a UNICEF campaign which made Serbia a gleaming example in boosting early breastfeeding rates.

“I used to write the blogs and cry,” says Stamenkovic as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Further talking about how her blog caught UNICEF’s attention, she says, “I published over 700 stories online, and this is how UNICEF actually learned about the sad state of affairs of the baby-friendly programme in Serbia.”

It was in the 1990s that UNICEF had first launched a “baby-friendly hospital initiative” in Serbia. Unfortunately, breastfeeding rates dropped drastically when the programme was handed over to the government in the early 2000s. It was Stamenkovic’s blog that helped UN children’s agency in making a case for re-booting the initiative.

What followed this was a sporadic increase of 51% in the percentage of women breastfeeding within the first hour after birth by 2014.

Branka who has now become a politician did not envision that her online efforts would end up impacting such a big change. She is indeed “glad” that her efforts have impacted such a big change. She is however quick to add, “but we have a long way to go yet.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF are observing the World Breastfeeding Week until August 7. The organistaions have long advocated the importance of breastfeeding the babies during their first six months of life, starting within the first hour after birth.

However, a multi-billion dollar baby formula industry in America poses a big challenge to the same. The global debate on the topic was further triggered last month after a US delegation reportedly attempted to hamper a WHO resolution that aimed to promote breastfeeding. US President Donald Trump further augmented the situation by defending the formula and thus drawing criticism from health experts.

