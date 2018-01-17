Brandon Stanton Of Humans Of New York Is Gathering Heartwarming Tales From The Women Of India
Brandon Stanton, the bestselling author, blogger, photojournalist and most importantly the founder of Humans Of New York, is currently roaming the streets of India and we can’t get over the stories shared by him so far.
If you are even remotely active on Facebook you must have come across the page Humans Of New York, which is more like a kaleidoscope of human emotions and experiences.
Currently in India, Brandon has been sharing stories of raw emotions from India and has been covering the female form in all its glory. Here are all the stories exhibiting all shades of a woman in India that he has shared so far and, needless to say, he took our breath away.
1) This story of the little environmentalist.
“I have a big book about tiger conservation, and I always knew that the ocean was in trouble. But I didn’t really become an environmentalist until I got to grade one. That’s when I thought of many interesting ways to help. Some things you can do are reduce waste, carpool more often, spread awareness, plant trees, not cut trees, cut carbon emissions, and reduce nuclear disposal. I’m too young to start nuclear disposal because it’s dangerous and I don’t have the proper gloves. But I do recycle and keep plants on my balcony.” (Mumbai, India)
2) This beautiful tale of a birthday dress and a school uniform.
“My mom made me a birthday dress!”
3) This candid confession.
“I resented my mother for the longest time. She was always affectionate. There’s nothing mean-spirited about her. But she has some sort of condition. I used to be embarrassed to bring friends over. She was always fidgeting. She couldn’t sit still. There were a lot of monologues, and often they didn’t make any sense. When I was young I didn’t realize it was mental illness. Especially because the subject is taboo in India. So I’d just get angry with her. I’d victimize myself and blame her for everything. But I’m older now, so I’m trying to be more patient. I’ve met a lot of people who don’t even have mothers. So I’ve stopped fighting it. I don’t nag her. I hug her more. And I listen to her, even if she doesn’t always make sense.” (Mumbai, India)
4) This glorious smile.
“I don’t know how old I am.” (Mumbai, India)
5) This story of empowerment.
“I was a full time housewife. I kept mostly to myself. I was a very shy person. Then one year a local school asked if I could volunteer to teach art to the children. Just one hour every day. I did such a good job that the next year they asked me to teach full time. My husband didn’t want me to do it. He said: ‘You told me it would just be one hour.” But I told him: ‘I listened to you for twenty-five years, now it’s my turn to take the reins.’ I ended up teaching for fifteen years. I built such a good reputation that children came from other schools to join my class. The whole school threw a party when I retired. The children sang songs and danced. It just made me feel so special. Teaching was the best decision I ever made. Now I feel like I’ve done something positive with my life.” (Mumbai, India)
6) This blood-smeared story of pain.
“My sons used to protect me from my husband. He’s an alcoholic and he becomes violent when he drinks. He beat me so bad once that it injured my spine. My sons used to stand beside me. They’d try to stop it. They’d scream at him not to hit me. Then afterward they’d comfort me. But they’re teenagers now and they’re starting to go down the same path. They stay out drinking until 3 AM. I can’t get them to wake up in the morning. Today they got in a fight and one of them punched his fist through a window. There was blood everywhere. I came out here to calm down but my hands are still shivering. I don’t know what to do. I ask them to stop drinking but they won’t listen. There’s nothing left for me. I gave them life, I guess that’s all I can do.” (Mumbai, India)
7) This story about the value of people around us.
“I didn’t get accepted into any of the universities that I wanted, and I ended up going to a lesser quality school. I hated being there. On the first day, I thought about buying a plane ticket and going home. I felt like I had nothing in common with the people around me. I felt like they belonged and I didn’t. My plan was just to survive– get through six lectures a day, keep to myself, and get back to my dorm room as soon as possible. I didn’t even talk to my own roommate. I’m ashamed of it now. I was so rude and self-centered, and it ended up making me lonely and miserable. I felt depressed. I was barely sleeping. Then one night I overheard my roommate talking on the phone with her mother. And I could tell she was having family problems. After she hung up, we stayed up all night talking. I told her that I was having a hard time too. She became my best friend after that night. We’d have dinner together. Whenever I left the room, she’d ask me where I was going. It felt so good to have someone worry about me. It’s been an important six months for me. I’ve realized how much I need other people. By not valuing the people around me, I was only hurting myself.” (Mumbai, India)
8.) This absolute winner who loves his wife for loving love.
“I love that she loves love.” (Jaipur, India)
