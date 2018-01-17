Brandon Stanton Of Humans Of New York Is Gathering Heartwarming Tales From The Women Of India

Brandon Stanton, the bestselling author, blogger, photojournalist and most importantly the founder of Humans Of New York, is currently roaming the streets of India and we can’t get over the stories shared by him so far.

If you are even remotely active on Facebook you must have come across the page Humans Of New York, which is more like a kaleidoscope of human emotions and experiences.

Currently in India, Brandon has been sharing stories of raw emotions from India and has been covering the female form in all its glory. Here are all the stories exhibiting all shades of a woman in India that he has shared so far and, needless to say, he took our breath away.

1) This story of the little environmentalist.

2) This beautiful tale of a birthday dress and a school uniform.

“My mom made me a birthday dress!” 267.4k Likes, 1,280 Comments – Humans of New York (@humansofny) on Instagram: “”My mom made me a birthday dress!””

3) This candid confession.

4) This glorious smile.

“I don’t know how old I am.” (Mumbai, India) 438.4k Likes, 4,891 Comments – Humans of New York (@humansofny) on Instagram: “”I don’t know how old I am.” (Mumbai, India)”

5) This story of empowerment.

6) This blood-smeared story of pain.

7) This story about the value of people around us.

8.) This absolute winner who loves his wife for loving love.