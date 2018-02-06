Brahmin Mahasabha Objects To Kangana’s Manikarnika, Says It’ll Meet The Same Fate As Padmaavat

After Karni Sena, it’s the Brahmin Mahasabha that is raising its voice against another epic drama film. Currently, the shooting of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is ongoing in Rajasthan and the rumors of Rani Laxmibai to be shown as having an affair with an Englishman have triggered the ire of the Brahmin Mahasabha, who find it ‘indecent.’

“The movie’s shooting has been going on in Rajasthan for some time and we have come to know that there are some scenes, including a song, that shows her as having a love affair with an Englishman,” said Suresh Misra, founder president of Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha (SBM).

“We have learnt that some portions for the movie have been picked up from Rani, a book by (London-based author) Jaishree Misra. Following objections, the book was banned by Uttar Pradesh government then. So our concern is, why are filmmakers proceeding with a movie with content from a banned book,” said Misra and hinted that if their concerns are not dealt with then they will disrupt the shooting of the film.

The book mentioned here is a historical fiction and talks about a romantic relationship between a British Officer, Robert Ellis and Rani Lakshmibai.

“We had sent a letter to the producers on January 9. However, after almost a month, there has been no response,” Misra said. The letter pointed out that because Jhansi Ki Rani Laxmi Bai was a Brahmin, her portrayal and the presentation of her life story is a matter of concern for the organization. And so, the members of the community have certain queries that are based on Brahmin sentiments and emotions like what is the “background and profile” of writers and historians who have been consulted, details of the song(s) in the movie including their context.

In the absence of any reply, the SBM has announced that it will be escalating its protests and are planning on meeting Gulab Chand Kataria, the Rajasthan Home Minister. They’ll be asking the state government “to take an affidavit from the director and producers of the movie that there is nothing objectionable in it, and that the story is shared with the state government”.

The organization has threatened that if their demands are not met then Manikarnika “may meet the same fate as Padmaavat.” And in these protests, the SBM will be supported by the Karni Sena.

“If he (Misra) has objected to the movie, we stand with him. Rani Laxmibai was their pride and is our pride too,” Karni Sena’s national president Mahipal Makrana said.

An inside source on the film has commented that that Jaishree Mishra’s book is not being consulted and the film contains “nothing objectionable.” “No letter was received and if anybody comes to us, we will act accordingly. We are going ahead with the actual history on Rani. Good thing about Rani Laxmibai is that everything about her is fact,” the source.

While Karni Sena sure is ready to stir up more chaos over their pride issues and continue to make headlines, the fate of Manikarnika is yet to be decided.

H/T: The Indian Express