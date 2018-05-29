Bored Of Your Gym? Aarti Pandey’s ‘Folk Fitness’ Will Make You Dance Till You’re Fit

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Aarti Pandey, with her startup myfolkfitness.com, is on a mission to get everybody back to physical activities, be fitter and know more about our cultural dance forms.

Co-founded with her brother and friend, in just in a year Folk Fitness has empowered several women with jobs as dance trainers in 18 Indian cities. The startup teaches choreographed workout routines inspired by 122 folk dance forms from across India.

“In just a span of a year, there are over 600 folk fitness trainers in 18 cities in the country, with 80% of them being women,” informed Aarti. We conversed with the entrepreneur about her shift of profession, dynamics with her brother, and ways to empower women.

Read excerpts:

Have you always been a dancer?

I have been a passionate dancer since childhood. I started with learning Bharatnatyam, and also represented my college at Zonal National Level in Folk dances.

So, how did working in the corporate sector happen?

Like an ideal choice, I did an MBA and started working in the operations department at manegerial position. But I never left dancing. Post-marriage, when I came to Pune, I joined dance classes. In fact, my husband Deepak and I learned Salsa and Bachata together.

Aww! That’s so sweet. The shift from the corporate sector to dance, an easy choice?

Umm, kind of. You know how your passion always gives you the kick that’s needed. It was during my first pregnancy that I had to take a break from work due to a few complications. I was completely bedridden with no work to do. This gave me a lot of stress. It was dancing that brought me out of it. Post-pregnancy, I didn’t want to go back to work and decided to give back to society through my dance knowledge.

Wow. And how did you start?

I started instructing in gyms in 2010. In fact, that’s how I met one of our partners – Manoj Upreti. He was also my first Salsa student. An avid fitness follower, he worked in the IT industry. One day in a conversation with him I asked him why he is wasting his time in the corporate sector, and said let’s join hands. That’s how we started Fiber Fitness Gym, which was a gym fitness club.

Hmm. And how did you rope in your third partner?

In the four years of our journey with Fitness Fiber, we realised that everything in the industry was an import. My brother, Ashwin Pandey, has 13 years of experience in Folk dance, doing 1500 shows globally. He has also represented India in Martial Arts for Eskrima Kali Arnis and won seven gold medals at the World Cup.

When he heard about our idea of starting something that involved our culture, he suggested amalgamating Folk dance with the science of fitness management. Dedicating the year 2014 completely to research, we officially launched Folk Fitness in 2015.

How are the dynamics between siblings at work?

Dynamics have changed and they have changed for good. Earlier, I thought family members should not work together. I always believed that personal and professional life should be kept apart. But working with my brother has changed my views and we’ve actually gotten closer.

I think working with family not only brings you together but also makes it easier because your values are aligned. We have different opinions, which is also a good thing because this creates new ideas.

That’s awesome. How are the roles divided between you three?

The three of us have designated mind, body, and soul to ourselves. I am the mind, who runs around checking for opportunities and whom and where we can connect. Ashwin is the soul, who works on end-to-end conceptualisation and takes care of choreography. Manoj is the body, who looks after the operations and legal department. He makes sure every music piece is copyrighted.

And lastly, the source of our energy is my husband Deepak Anand, who mentors and guides us throughout.

How does Folk Fitness function?

Every session starts with meditation. That is followed by warm-up, then folk dance forms that impact upper body muscles, then dance forms impacting lower body muscles, then cardio and then stretches. Each folk dance form is an exercise. Like the Rajasthani form is good for lower back and chest.

Interesting! Tell us about your team, please.

We have a team of 25 people divided between R&D, in-house musicians, singers, and transformers, Customer Astonishment Team, and Folk Fitness Yuva Trainer Guru. Every song is recorded in-house, keeping its energy in mind. We want to keep it authentic and appropriate for kids. Bollywood songs are very inappropriate for them to dance to!

Great! And how are you empowering women through your start-up?

After we are done with our sessions, we take care of the placement of the interested to-be trainers. We ask them their comfortable area and time and find opportunities for them. Through our my folk fitness category, which is accessible after you’re trained, they can learn every step online. There are certified later by the team if they learned the process thoroughly.

How do you ensure that it’s affordable for everyone?

We have EMI options which make payment easy. We try to give many complimentary sessions so that more people can experience it. We are open to more complimentary sessions and if we find the background genuine of an individual, we’re, of course, ready to help out in the best way. On this Children’s day, we trained children at underprivileged schools.

Do you think there will be pressure on your kids to follow your fit lifestyle?

I have a nine-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son and both of them are into gymnastics. Deepak and I are very clear on one part that we will never force our kids. Like, I wanted my daughter Dia to learn Bharatnatyam but she didn’t. She wanted to learn ballet.

First published on Dec 16, 2017.