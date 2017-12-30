Bookmark The Names Of These 7 Women Authors Who Made 2017 Worth Reading

In her book, A Room of One’s Own, Virginia Woolf said, “Women have sat indoors all these millions of years, so that by this time the very walls are permeated by their creative force, which has, indeed, so overcharged the capacity of bricks and mortar that it must needs harness itself to pens and brushes and business and politics.”

Needless to stress more, Indian women writers have presented their ‘creative and intellectual self’ in the literary world. And it’s time to scroll through the list of seven women authors, who filled the pages of 2017 with their opinionated thoughts and new book releases:

Meenakshi Reddy Madhavan

On the list of strong and bold youth writers, comes Meenkashi Reddy’s name. She runs her own blog, The Compulsive Confessor, and if you’ve read the column ‘Aunty Feminist’ in Youth Ki Awaaz, you know how she gives words to her thoughts. Daughter of N. S. Madhavan, the leading contemporary Malayalam literature writer, Meenakshi authored her first semi-autobiographical book, ‘You are Here’, in the year 2008, and 2017 saw her launching, The One Who Swam with the Fishes: Girls of the Mahabharata, an attempt to coax the lesser-known girls of the Mahabharata out of the shadows.

Anchal Malhotra

“You know when you feel like you’re awake but dreaming at the same time? When everything is surreal? Well, that’s what last night’s event felt like. A book that I have worked on every single day for the last four years came into fruition and I actually don’t have any words to describe how I felt at its release,” shared Aanchal, at the release of her book, Remnants of a Separation: A History of the Partition Through Material Memory, this August.

A multidisciplinary artist, writer and oral historian, it was her thesis project archive focusing on material memory that with time travelled to various galleries, institutions, and literary festivals, and later turned into literary rendition.

In Anchal’s words, even though it is a book written for young people by a young person, it is also a book written for those who witnessed the Partition by those who witnessed the Partition. Everything from their phraseology to their language to their hopes, dreams, fears and prejudices have been retained as I was told of them. So much so that there are often long, winding passages in the same Urdu they spoke as a child, in the same Gurmukhi prayer they repeated every day in their house, the same Hindi phrases they used to describe separation.

She hopes for the book to surpass the generational divide and stir conversation on the reawakening of stories of objects that have been shadowed and sheathed in the quiet of years for too long.

Lilly Singh

YouTube sensation Lilly Singh aka Superwoman is a comedian and actor, but this year we saw her taking on the author’s chair and publish her first novel, How To Be A Bawse. A definitive guide to being a “bawse”, who in Lilly’s words, is a person who exudes confidence, reaches goals, gets hurt efficiently, and smiles genuinely because they’ve fought through it all and made it out the other side.

Using stories from her own life to illustrate her message, Lilly proves that there are no shortcuts to success, “because success, happiness, and everything else you want in life needs to be fought for — not wished for”, says the superwoman.

Rupi Kaur

An Indian origin Canadian artist, Rupi Kaur is a poet, author, illustrator, performer, and is known for her beautiful and profound short pieces on the themes of love and heartbreak. She thinks of life as an artistic journey and has a degree in rhetoric studies. Her debut poetry collection, Milk and Honey, published in 2014, was a New York Times bestseller. And in her second collection, The Sun and Her Flowers published this year; Rupi has touched upon the gardens of ancestry, hinting at the need of healing and honoring one’s roots.

💁🏽 pg 227 from #thesunandherflowers 209.8k Likes, 1,266 Comments – rupi kaur (@rupikaur_) on Instagram: “💁🏽 pg 227 from #thesunandherflowers”

Written, illustrated and compiled by Kaur, The Sun and Her Flowers, is a vibrant and transcendent journey of wilting, falling, rooting, rising, and blooming.

Preeti Shenoy

Described as a ‘keenly observant mind’ by the Daily News, and one of the ‘most popular Indian authors’ by Cosmopolitan, Preeti is ranked amongst the top 5 highest selling authors of India. Written over eight bestseller books including ‘Life Is What You Make It’ and ‘The Secret Wishlist’, one of the proud moments for Preeti this year was getting interviewed by Rebecca Jones of BBC world. She made a reading wall at the start of 2017 with a resolution to read forty books, and needless to say, the book lover is through her forty reads!

“I am very happy to report that I am currently on my 40th book. The other highlights of the year for me, were getting invited to the Karachi Literature Festival, and launching my new book A Hundred Little Flames at Sharjah International literature festival”, shared Preeti on her blog this week.

Arundhati Roy

Awarded the Man Booker Prize for her debut fiction novel, ‘The God Of Small Things’, this year released, The Ministry Of Utmost Happiness, marked Arundhati’s return to the world of fiction after a twenty-year-long hiatus. One of the noted authors and Human Rights’ activist, in the past years Roy has written a wide range of non-fiction, expressing her opinions on national and international matters, and in this books, she has taken upon the controversial subject of the Godhra train burning incident.

Meena Kandasamy

One of the feisty young voices of our country, Meena is an activist who also writes fiction and poetry. A PhD in sociolinguistics, she is known for her pieces on feminism and the caste annihilation movement of the contemporary Indian milieu. Having published two anthologies of poems, ‘Touch’ and ‘Ms Militancy’, and a novel ‘The Gypsy Goddess’, in the past. This year, Meena authored her second novel, When I Hit You Or A Portrait Of The Writer As A Young Wife, a powerful provocative account of an abusive marriage.