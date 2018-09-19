Book Tracing Struggles And Achievements Of Sprinter Dutee Chand To Release In 2019

A book tracing the life of Dutee Chand, the incredible woman who beat the odds to become one of Indias biggest sprinting stars, is all set to be launched in 2019. Written by journalist and author Sundeep Mishra, the book focuses on her life both as a sprinter and as an individual. It also sheds light on her hyperandrogenism controversy and how she came out clean.

In 2014, the Athletics Federation of India in 2014 banned her under the hyperandrogenism policy of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). It stated that female athletes who have high levels of naturally producing testosterone cannot compete as they have an unfair advantage over other competitors.

It was after this that the court ruled that as there was no evidence that testosterone increased female athletic performance, Chand was free to run. Getting over this hurdle, she next won a silver in women’s 100m event in the Asian games and another silver in the 200m event at the tournament.

“The story is of the re-emergence of a woman people didn’t believe was one,” said the author.

H/T: Tribune India