Book ‘Dancing With The Nation’ Brings To Light The Invisible Role Of Courtesans In Bombay Cinema

You don’t always have to like or dislike others’ choices. Neither do you always have to have an understanding of everything.

My thought chain here being – accepting and acknowledging someone’s art doesn’t require you to have a thorough knowledge of the same, let aside likeness or interest. As also, no art form can, or must ever, be subjected to shame or thought of as less.

Acknowledging this issue, author Ruth Vanita, in her latest book, Dancing with the Nation: Courtesans in Bombay Cinema, sheds light on the role of real-life courtesans in shaping early Hindi cinema, their changing on-screen portrayal, and unique status as independent women.



Her earlier book, Gender, Sex and the City, published in 2012, was based on non-mystical Urdu poetry of Lucknow in the 18th and 19th centuries, which described the everyday lives and loves of both women and men.

Talking about what drew here to examine the role of courtesans in Indian cinema, Ruth, in an interview with Indian Express, shared, “Reading poetry and prose from that time, I realised that courtesans were female intellectuals and artistes, prosperous working women, the colleagues of male poets, and were often mentioned by name in poetry. I wondered where the witty, erotic and playful voices of courtesans went after their patrons dwindled and their profession was denigrated, regulated and gradually erased. I found that these voices resurfaced in different forms and spaces, including popular films and film songs.”

Newsflash for me, historian Veena Oldenburg found that they were in the highest income-tax bracket in 19th-century Lucknow. And the title ‘Dancing with the Nation’ only piqued my curiosity higher!

It was Ruth’s partner, Mona, who suggested this title after reading a draft of the manuscript. “Courtesans’ most significant role has been preserving, developing and transmitting traditions of poetry, music, and dance, both to live audiences and to cinema viewers. They were among those who brought older aesthetic traditions to the new nation. Also, because of real-life tawaifs as well as courtesan characters in films, modern Indians, from the earliest days of cinema, were aware that women could live and travel independently, earn a substantial living, support their mothers and children, and form communities and relationships on their own.”

Her research says that women from tawaif backgrounds were the first woman directors, producers, singers, actors and choreographers in the movies. Fatima Begum was the first-ever female director — she launched a production company in her own name and made eight silent films (including Bulbul-e-Paristan and Goddess of Luck).

But the most important question that ‘Dancing with the Nation’ answers is why courtesans never received their due credit of having played a significant role in setting up the film industry –

“These women worked as colleagues with male directors, producers, script writers and lyricists, so the male filmmakers knew that they were strong women, and that knowledge is reflected in the courtesan characters we see in films such as Aadmi (1939), Raj Nartaki (1941), Kala Pani (1958), even Dream Girl (1970). Some women in films continued simultaneously living as tawaifs, which is depicted, though negatively, in Pati Patni aur Tawaif (1990). Later, when middle-class women took over these roles in filmmaking, while some women from tawaif backgrounds continued working in cinema but disowned their past, the early pioneers were often forgotten.”

H/T : Indian Express