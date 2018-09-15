Bombay High Court Permits 14-Year-Old Rape Survivor To Abort In 24th Week

On Friday, the Bombay High Court permitted a 14-year-old rape survivor suffering from cancer to medically abort the pregnancy that is in the 24th week. The girl’s parents had approached the HC on Wednesday, seeking permission for medical termination of the pregnancy.

The decision was taken by a bench of justices AS Oka and MS Sonak, who told the girl to visit JJ Hospital at 11 am on Saturday and directed the dean of the hospital to ensure that the pregnancy is terminated and performed by expert doctors expeditiously.

The bench also suggested that the girl’s parents approach the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority to seek aid.

According to the plea, the girl was raped earlier this year and an FIR was registered in the case. However, her pregnancy, resulting from the rape, was detected only recently when she went to a local hospital for her chemotherapy session.

The girl has been suffering from blood cancer since 2010.

The bench had earlier directed the dean of JJ Hospital to constitute a panel of expert doctors, including a psychiatrist, to assess the girl’s health condition and suggest whether medical termination of the pregnancy at such a late stage could be permitted. After perusing the report on Friday, the bench granted relief to the girl.

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act permits abortions after consultation with one doctor for up to 12 weeks. Between 12 and 20 weeks, medical opinion of two doctors is required in cases where the foetus has abnormalities, or in which the woman faces risks to her physical or mental well-being by continuing with the pregnancy. Beyond the 20-week limit, exceptions are legally permissible only if continuation of the pregnancy poses a threat to the life of the unborn child or the mother.