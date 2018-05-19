Saturday, May 19 2018, 07:08:07
Bollywood’s Recent Summer Looks In White Because, Girl, This Colour Never Goes Out Of Style

  •  May 19, 2018

Imagine it’s boiling hot outside and you’ve to attend a party. What would you choose – an array of bold colours or neutrals that are easy to pull off? Most of us will go for the undertones, most probably white as it’s a no-brainer.

The classic white has evolved with the time and now, you can spot it in ethnic wear as much as it’s famous in the high-street closets. Check out Karisma’s saree, for example!

Dressed in @thelinenclub for their store inauguration #jaipur#linenlove 💛

If you are looking forward to some easy-breezy styles this scorching summer, we suggest you shop some whites, just like these B-town actresses. Because, comfort style > everything.

#Queen arrives in style for the shoot of #MentalHaiKya Pic credit : @viralbhayani #aboutlastnight #shootdiaries #picoftheday #KanganaRanaut

Great day at work! @mbhupathi @abbottglobal #PediasureIndia #Cookies&Cream #TimeToGrow #yummy . styled by @mishcheryl #alice&olivia #jimmychoo @clarabellesaldanha @rameshkondapuram

You caption this, for a change! #spacedout

#easybeezy#summerdays☀️ in @anavila_m and @fizzygoblet #jaipur

#dishapatani snapped

Fun time #sonamkapoor 🤩🤩🤩

#tbt to one of the happiest days of my life 🤗 … drowned in love by ma pa ( @babsdhupia @pdhupia ) ❤️, and our incredible family … dressed in one of the most comfy wedding looks by @anavila_m n hand me down jewels by my mom @babsdhupia 💫 … @yountentsomo i could nt have gone thru these two crazy days with you n ur incredible talent of hair n make up … 📸 @ashishjparmar u my friend have redefined the look of memories ❤️👊

