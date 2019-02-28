Bollywood’s Beloved Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala On Pilates And Women’s Fitness Changing Over The Years

The person behind the well-sculpted bodies of famous celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and many more, Yasmin Karachiwala started her journey into the world of fitness quite unexpectedly. It was a friend who coaxed her into joining the gym and that’s when she realised she was “a complete klutz”.

As being bad at something really bothered her, Yasmin learnt all the routines and started enjoying it. Her journey as an instructor began when she was once asked by her instructor to take up the class as she was sick. Yasmin thoroughly enjoyed her role and consumed by the love for fitness, got herself certified as a group aerobics instructor by getting a degree from the United States. She eventually found Pilates a form of low-impact exercise that aims to strengthen muscles while improving postural alignment and flexibility and became the first certified Pilates instructor in India. Under the name of Body Image, Yasmin established her studio in Mumbai and with more than 25 years of experience, she has been involved with Bollywood celebrities and fitness enthusiasts to achieve the desired results by working on training sessions customised according to their needs.

In conversation with The Indian Express, Yasmin spoke about what developed her interest in Pilates. “I have done a lot of aerobics, weights, TRX, functional training but I wanted something to work from the inside out and nothing does that better than Pilates. It stretches and strengthens the body from the inside-out giving you better posture, alignment and prevents injuries. It makes you better equipped for any other activity that you choose.”

Talking about the changes witnessed by her in the last 10 years in regards to fitness and people’s perception about it, she said, “There has been a shift in thinking when it comes to women’s fitness, and that the gym is no longer a place to go just to lose weight. I think generally there is more awareness about being strong rather than skinny. Gone are the days when being thin was enough for the screen, now everyone wants to be known as a fitness icon.”

“I’m happy that people’s perceptions have now changed. Everyone is more aware of their health and fitness. It is not about being skinny but leading a healthy life – working out and eating right – which makes you look and feel good. Being fit not only helps you to eat healthy but also helps you adapt a healthy lifestyle.”

As some people prefer workouts at home rather than hitting the gym or group classes, Yasmin advises, “There are lots of home exercises you can do like squats, lunges. Challenge yourself and avoid boredom. Find an exercise partner. Schedule your workouts. Use a journal to track your progress and jot down any breakthroughs you may have – push ups, triceps dips, jumping jacks, suryanamaskars, chest lifts, sit ups. You can buy a TheraBand and do lots of free hand exercises.”

H/T: The Indian Express